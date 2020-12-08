News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: India to spend money, not worry about widening fiscal gap, says Nirmala Sitharaman and all the latest news

India will not worry about missing its budget deficit target as it seeks to step up spending to support the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

Nirmala Sitharaman says India is not worried about widening fiscal gap, will step up spending

India will not worry about missing its budget deficit target as it seeks to step up spending to support the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The stimulus spending won't be wound down in a hurry, she said in an interview to Bloomberg TV. The government and the central bank together have done a good balancing act, she added.

Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi Police, on the directions of the Central government, "has almost" put chief minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he returned from Singhu border after meeting the protesting farmers. The Delhi Police, however, categorically denied the allegations and said it is "general deployment" and that the CM's movement has not been barred in any way.

‘Mobile technology will help India embark on one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination drives’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at IMC 2020

Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday India will use mobile technology for mass inoculation against the coronavirus disease in the country as chances of the availability of a Covid-19 vaccine soon going up. The Prime Minister said mobile technology has enabled benefits worth billions of dollars to reach the deserving and also helped the poor and vulnerable during the pandemic. "It is also with the help of mobile technology that we will embark on one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive," he said without giving details.

Relief for small businesses: Now, only four GSTR-3B returns a year instead of 12

Goods and Services Tax (GST) taxpayers having annual aggregate turnover up to Rs5 crore will require filing only four tax returns (GSTR-3B) in a year instead of 12 monthly returns that would provide major relief to about 9.4 million small businesses, two officials said. The 'Quarterly filing of Return with Monthly Payment' or QRMP scheme would impact about 92% of the total tax base under the GST regime, officials working in the Union finance ministry said requesting anonymity.

After MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, he has the opportunity to be next global superstar: Michael Vaughan predicts big things for India star

It has almost been a second coming of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The dynamic all-rounder had a tough 2019 when he had to undergo a back surgery that kept him out of the team for several months. When he finally got a chance to play for India in the home series against South Africa in March, the pandemic situation changed the plans - leading to the cancellation of the series.

Hyundai to recall Kona EV, Nexo hydrogen SUVs to fix faulty brakes

Hyundai Motor Co is planning to recall a total of 50,864 Kona electric cars and Nexo fuel cell vehicles in South Korea due to faulty electronic braking systems, the transport ministry said. Their braking systems may not function due to software defects, the ministry said, but did not mention if the defects have led to accidents.

Here’s what happened when Esha Deol introduced Bharat Takhtani to Dharmendra

A daughter will always have an upper hand at pulling her father's heartstrings more than a son and Dhoom star Esha Deol seemed to be doing just that on Dharmendra's 85th birthday this Tuesday. Setting all daddies' girls relating, Esha penned a heartwarming note and shared it with a twinning picture which sent possessive elder daughter vibes right to the core of the netizens' hearts.

Redditors are freaking out at this pic of a kitchen aisle. Can you spot what it is?

Ghosts- Do they exist or is it just a hoax? This question results in different answers from different people. But, whichever answer you pick, this Reddit post may intrigue you if you are also curious about this particular topic. Even if you're not, the image shared in the post may send a shiver down your spine.

‘Kejriwal under house arrest; orders from MHA’: AAP MLA slams Centre

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. The AAP leader said that Delhi police officials have barricaded Kejriwal's house since his return from the Singhu border after meeting farmers. Bharadwaj said that no party leader is being allowed inside the Chief Minister's residence and said that this is being done on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The AAP leader said that the Centre has been miffed since the state government rejected the Centre's appeal to turn Delhi's stadiums into jails for farmers.