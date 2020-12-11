News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: India, Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, says PM Modi and all the latest news

India and Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, speaking at the virtual summit held between PM Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (PTI)

Gains of last two decades must be preserved: PM Modi on Afghanistan peace process

India and Uzbekistan stand together against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, speaking at the virtual summit held between PM Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Read More

MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy over law and order situation in state after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy

The Union home ministry has summoned West Bengal DGP and chief secretary on December 14 regarding the law and order situation in the state. This comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked. Read More

‘Shame,’ Mahua Moitra’s take on ‘two-bit’ leaders visiting West Bengal, after Nadda’s convoy was attacked

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, who recently drew flak for her “two paisa media’ comment, slammed the BJP in connection with Thursday’s incident in which BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked, saying that the attack was ‘staged’ by the BJP. Read More

Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, police on alert

Several farmers’ groups which did not join the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest that began from November 26 began their journey towards Delhi on Friday ahead of the farmers’ announced programme of blocking highways by December 12 and a massive nationwide protest on December 14. Read More

BJP to organise nationwide press conferences, chaupals on new farm bills

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise press conferences and ‘chaupals’ in all the districts of the country on the new farm bills from Friday. 700 press conferences and 700 ‘chaupals’ will be organised in the coming days, according to news agency ANI. Read More

‘He’s got as good a bouncer as any I’ve seen’: Gavaskar warns concussion-victim Will Pucovski about Indian bowlers

There were big hopes from young Australian opener Will Pucovski ahead of the all-important Test series against India. Former Australian greats like Michael Clarke and Ian Chappell believed the 22-year-old was ready to shine at the international stage. Read More

Celebs show us how to dress up for a wedding

It’s that time of the year when we see a lot of nuptials happening around us. And those marriage invitations might leave us puzzled especially when we are in a fix about what to wear for the wedding. Read More

‘Tremendous opportunity in India’: Canadian Minister on first virtual trade mission

Victor Fedeli, minister of economic development and trade of the Canadian province of Ontario, joins WorldView to talk about the first virtual mission he’s leading to India during December. Watch