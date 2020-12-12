News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Lancet launches ‘Citizens’ Commission’ to discuss health care in India and all the latest news

A health worker administers polio vaccine to a child as another marks a child on her finger in Kolkata, India. (AP)

Lancet introduces commission to discuss health care in India, make suggestions

The Lancet on Friday launched the Lancet Citizens’ Commission on Reimagining India’s Health System, which will work on developing a strategy for implementing universal health coverage (UHC) in India. The work of the commission will begin on Friday with an aim to publish a final report of its findings and recommendations in the next two years. Read more

India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use

India, Iran and Uzbekistan will hold their first trilateral meeting on joint use of the strategic Chabahar port next week against the backdrop of reports that the incoming Joe Biden administration in the US will re-engage Tehran on the nuclear issue. Read more

Farmers protest enters 17th day: No question of returning home, says union leader; protesters overpower toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat | 10 points

The ongoing protest of the farmers enters its 17th day on Saturday with a massive plan to block highways set in motion. As the impasse persists with government saying it is open to talks and farmers concurring as well to more discussions — only if the Centre wants to discuss the withdrawal of the three farm laws, the standoff sees no immediate resolution while the protest intensifies with more and more farmers’ groups joining. Read more

Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi

Home minister Amit Shah on Friday met with senior government, police and security officials and discussed ways to pre-empt any chances of violence on Delhi’s borders in connection with the ongoing farmers’ agitation, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

‘He will bat at No.4 after Virat Kohli leaves’: Sunil Gavaskar names his pick ahead of India vs Australia Tests

Virat Kohli’s paternity leave had become a huge topic of discussion in the lead-up to India’s tour of Australia. Now with less than a week to go before the first of the four Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it has once again come to fore with the discussion evolving into who would replace Kohli in the Indian batting order after he leaves at the end of the first Test Adelaide. Read more

Oracle is leaving Silicon Valley and moving to Texas

Business computing giant Oracle on Friday said it is leaving Silicon Valley for Texas as it embraces a remote work model made common by the pandemic. “We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work,” Oracle said. Read more

Rajinikanth turns 70: Shatrughan Sinha calls him ‘real Guru Ghantal’, PM Modi wishes him ‘long, healthy life’

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday. Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to South superstars Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal have wished the actor who is set to announce his new political party on December 31, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. Read more

Swara Bhasker looks breathtaking as she dazzles at the I-View World Film Festival in an emerald georgette saree

Making some sartorial statements during the promotions of her recently released web series ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag’, actor Swara Bhasker extended her fashion game to the I-View World Film Festival which kicked off from Thursday. Set to be the home of Oscars-bound features and artistes while screening over 50 movies from all over the world, the film festival will run from December 10 to 20 at the DLF CyberHub in Gurgaon. Read more

Relationship goals: Couple remodels school bus into mobile home, travels Australia

If you’re someone who loves travelling and is feeling particularly wanderlusty after having stayed indoors for most of this past year, then here’s an Instagram page that you must check out. This couple’s posts are certified travel goals. Read more

‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden

US President-Elect Joe Biden said combating the Covid-19 pandemic is a ‘serious business’ that requires ‘presidential leadership’. Biden said that with ‘more than 3,000 deaths in one single day,’ the US was seeing more deaths than from the 9/11 terror attack or at Pearl Harbor. He added that the American public should have confidence in a coronavirus vaccine that may soon begin to become available. Watch