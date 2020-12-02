News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Make Delhi pollution free, urges Satyendar Jain and all the latest news

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday urged people of the national capital to take a vow to bring down the pollution levels. (HT photo)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm.

On National Pollution Control Day, Satyendar Jain urges people to make Delhi pollution free

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday urged people of the national capital to take a vow to not only reduce air pollution, but bring down water, land and noise pollution as well in order to make the city pollution free. Read more

As ‘Dilli Chalo’ protests enter day 7, Rahul Gandhi fires ‘suit-boot’ jibe at Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been vehemently criticising the central government over the three contentious farm laws passed by it in September, on Wednesday once again fired a ‘suit-boot’ jibe at it as the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protests against the legislations entered day seven. Read more

Delhi-Noida border closed due to farmers’ protest

Farmers protesting against Centre’s farm laws continued their sit-in at the Noida-Delhi border for the second day on Wednesday, leading to closure of a key route that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital. Read more

8 killed after truck overloaded with sand topples over and falls on car in UP’s Kaushambi

Eight people were killed after a truck overloaded with sand toppled over and fell on a car on Tuesday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi on Wednesday. The accident took place at Deviganj intersection under Kadhadham Kotwali police station of the district. Read more

Alia Bhatt says she has seen ‘a lot of hate’, wants people to be kind to each other and the planet

Actor Alia Bhatt has entered the clothes retail business and what to make it an eco-friendly, home-grown success story. In a recent interview, she opened about the new venture and how all the trolling and hate she has received online recently, has motivated her to spread more kindness in the world. Read more

Spotify Wrapped 2020 for listeners is out, here’s how you can check yours

Spotify Wrapped 2020 revealed the top streamed songs, artists, albums and podcasts in India and globally. Spotify has now launched the 2020 Wrapped personalised experience for listeners. Spotify users can now check how their listening experience has been this year. Read more

Shweta Ki Shaadi: Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal twin in ivory-gold wedding ensembles in intimate Covid wedding

Aditya Narayan, the singer, reality tv host and yesteryear’s iconic Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan’s son, got on his ghodi and headed with his Baraat to get hitched to his fiance Shweta Agarwal on Tuesday, December 1. Read more

Nissan Magnite launched at ₹4.99 lakh, becomes most affordable compact SUV

Nissan Magnite was officially launched in India on Wednesday at an introductory starting price of ₹4.99 lakh with the top variant at ₹9.38 lakh (all prices are ex showroom, Delhi). The introductory prices are valid till December 31 and after this date, the starting price will be revised to ₹5.54 lakh (ex showroom). Read more

Owners save puppy from being strangled by python, later frees python in the wild too

Some rescue stories deserve special mention because of the presence of mind of the people involved. The rescue story of Wally, a 10-week-old puppy, totally fits that definition. Read more