News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: AAP launches 2nd phase of ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign in Delhi and all the latest news

As Delhi pollution spikes, AAP launches 2nd phase of ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched the second phase of ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign in the national capital. Read more

India shaped debate on need for transparency in connectivity projects: Jaishankar

In an indirect reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India had shaped the debate on the need for transparency and respect for territorial integrity while implementing connectivity projects. Read more

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proves to fashion world’s ‘knight in shining armour’ in Rs 1.6 lakh jacket, Versace heels and other haute dresses

If there is one Indian celebrity whose sartorial pulse has left international designers smitten, it has to be actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who entered the week with a flood of ravishing pictures from her latest photoshoot for a magazine. Read more

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee angrily reacts to Salman Khan’s comment about her, Rashami Desai getting less votes

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was irked by Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan’s comment that she and Rashami Desai were shown the door by the audience in the first five weeks of an earlier season of the reality show, despite being popular stars with a huge fan following. She tweeted to Bigg Boss and said “mujhe gussa mat dilao (don’t make me angry)”. Read more

Bhai Dooj 2020: Tweeple celebrate brother-sister relationship with memes dipped in naughtiness and love

The festival of Bhai Dooj is observed every year to celebrate the lovely bond shared between brothers and sisters. Read more

Maruti sells 2 lakh cars through digital-only channel, boosts online presence

Maruti Suzuki on Monday informed that its online sales channel, first launched in 2018, has been witnessing increased traction with each passing month and that the company had sold 2 lakh units since April of 2019 through digital means alone. Read more

‘If Tim Paine plays till 37-38, it may be too late for Steve Smith to become Australia captain,’ says Mark Taylor

Even though it is Tim Paine who will be leading Australia troops in the upcoming home series against India, questions are circling around Steve Smith. The right-handed batsman was removed as Australia captain in 2018 after he was banned for 12 months for his role in the ball-tampering scandal. But now that Smith is back into the team, fans continue to wonder if he would ever return as Australia captain. Read more

Watch: Kedarnath shrine wrapped in a blanket of snow, closes for winters

Kedarnath shrine was wrapped up in a blanket of snow after the valley and the surrounding hills received fresh spells of snowfall, causing a significant dip in the temperature levels of the hills. Devotees visiting the temple enjoyed the snowfall. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the state will receive light showers & snowfall. Snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places with height 3,000 m and above. Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & UP CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the closing ceremony of the shrine’s portals. Kedarnath temple is scheduled to close for winters on November 16. Badrinath temple in Chamoli district also witnessed fresh snowfall. Watch the full video for more. Read more