News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal, AIIMS chief meet tomorrow to discuss Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah and health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with members of the SDMA to review the situation in the national capital, where Covid-19 cases have been rising exponentially over the last few days. Read more

Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats

Amid rising number Covid-19 cases among expatriates returning home, the Kerala government on Saturday said only people certified negative for coronavirus will be allowed to board chartered planes from West Asian countries. The restriction will not apply to Vande Bharat Mission flights. Read more

Lockdown Life: Unwinding becomes a Covid-19 casualty

Sweat is streaming down my face. This is partly because of the unbearable pre-monsoon humidity of Mumbai, but also because I’m trying to run from a policeman. Read more

Band-Aid announces bandages in different skin tones, gets mixed reactions

An announcement by Band-Aid about a new line of bandages to include a more diverse range of skin tones has received mixed reactions on social media. In a post on Instagram, the company shared a picture of the different bandages announcing the launch of their new range. Read more

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Read more

Pooja Banerjee on shooting Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain after Nach Baliye injury: ‘My hands were completely immobile’

Television actor Pooja Banerjee was juggling between the shoots of the ALT Balaji series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3, Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot and Zee 5 series The Casino when the lockdown was enforced. She has been using the much-needed break to spend some quality time with her husband Sandeep Sejwal. Read more

Vadodara boy develops ‘automatic sanitiser drone’ to mitigate Covid spread

A teenager in Gujarat joined the fight against Covid-19 by developing a sanitiser drone. The 13-year-old Vadodara boy has designed an automatic sanitiser drone. Prem installed sanitiser mechanism in drone to mitigate coronavirus spread. “The sanitiser drone has a capacity of 500 ml. The mechanism works with the help of a servo motor,” he added. So far, India has recorded over 297,530 infections and more than 8490 deaths. Watch more