News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Andhra Pradesh registers 110 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike, state count at 3,571 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Andhra Pradesh registers 110 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike, state count at 3,571

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported at least 110 new Covid-19 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike so far, taking the coronavirus count to 3,571. Two more deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Read more

IMD warns of cyclonic storm; likely to reach Gujarat, Maha coast by June 3

India Meteorological Department (IMD) director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra on Sunday said that a low-pressure area formed near southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep today and it is likely to transform into depression tomorrow and into a cyclonic storm the day after. Read more

No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government has sought an immediate assistance of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre to pay salaries to its employees and meet its expenses as revenues have dried up during the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday. Read more

Mumbai Police helps lawyer with broken prosthetic leg after a tweet. ‘Humanity still exists,’ say netizens

It all started with an SOS tweet by lawyer Carol Jagtiani who urged Mumbai Police to help her visit her prosthetist after her prosthetic leg broke. Read more

Purvottanasana, Paschimottanasana and more: Practice Yoga to help reduce stress and stay fit during lockdown

The novel Coronavirus has led to shutting down of gyms and health clubs, leaving people confined to their homes. People are forced to isolate and stay indoors, thereby creating a great deal of stress and anxiety. Read more

Govt. makes changes to incentive rules in India, tries attracting Apple, others to make more iPhones in the country

India may see more iPhones and other handsets being manufactured in the coming months as the government has eased some rules for its PLI (Production Linked incentive) scheme, according to a report by the Economic Times. Read more

He’s a bit like Sachin: Ian Gould on why the India batsman reminds him of Tendulkar

The Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli debate simply refuses to die down. After a host of former and current cricketers, the latest lot of drawing parallel between the two is that of umpires. Read more

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 464 MTS posts, 8th pass can apply

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) Noida has invited applications for the post of multi-tasking staff (MTS). Read more

Step inside Alia Bhatt’s cute and classy home, a house she bought with her ‘own money, own effort’

Actor Alia Bhatt has the cosiest celebrity home ever. While most celebrities opt for the most luxurious options, Alia and her sister Shaheen have created the cutest home for themselves that looks lived-in, bright and full of life. Read more

‘BJP does not know how to run a government’: Congress’ Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the Centre was unaware about the sheer magnitude of the migrant worker crisis and added the BJP has no clue about running a government. Watch the full video for all the details.