News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Bihar police to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s call records, family of ex-manager and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 17:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s phone records will be tracked and the family of his former manager, Disha Salian, will be questioned in connection with the death of the Bollywood actor, Bihar police have said. Read more

Delhi logs 961 new Covid-19 infections, 15 more deaths take toll past 4,000-mark

Delhi on Sunday logged 961 new cases of Covid-19 taking the infection count in the national capital to 1,37,677, while the death toll touched 4,004, health department data indicated. Read more

The Way We Were: Premchand’s lost months in Bombay



Premchand arrived in Bombay on 31 May 1934. He was 54 years old, married with three children, the country’s most famous living Hindi writer – and a man in dire financial difficulties. Read more



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: To be or ‘Note’ to be

Innovations happen every year in the smartphone space. Sometimes even within months. However, each year there’s always that one smartphone that stays in the limelight and is given as an example whenever people talk about flagships. This year it is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung’s most powerful mobile device created till date. Read more

‘I’m not blaming anyone’: Irfan Pathan opens up on Greg Chappell saga

It has been over a decade since Greg Chappell left the position as the head coach of India. And yet, his time as the coach is still remembered as one of the most controversial periods in Indian cricket history. Read more

Video of woman hand feeding a peacock has won people over. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos of peacocks showing their magnificent plumage or graciously dancing around. Those are the videos which often make people go “wow” and leave them amazed too. Read more

PM Modi to pray at Hanumangarhi ahead of Ram Temple event: Key details

PM Modi will visit the Hanumangarhi temple ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The head priest of the temple said that they have been given seven minutes times in which PM Modi will take a tour of the temple and also offer prayers. Read more

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

UK reviewing Covid-19 fighting options including London lockdown
Aug 02, 2020 18:07 IST
Home ministry seeks additional 3 months to frame CAA rules
Aug 02, 2020 18:05 IST
DU Results for CBCS 2nd, 4th Semester May-June session declared
Aug 02, 2020 18:00 IST
Raksha Bandhan special with Delnaaz and Bakhhtyar Irani
Aug 02, 2020 17:59 IST
