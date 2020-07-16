Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Bilateral air bubbles only way to resume international travel amid pandemic and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(PTI)

Air bubbles only way forward for international travel during pandemic: Hardeep Puri

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday underlined that bilateral air bubbles will be the way to resume international travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Shorter walks, bicycle rides: All you need to know about ‘15-minute city’ Covid-19 recovery plan

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged hundreds of cities across the world, upsetting their budgets. Businesses are closing at staggering rates and people losing their jobs equally fast. Read more

Indian pharma industry capable of producing Covid-19 vaccines for entire world: Bill Gates



India’s pharmaceutical industry will be able to produce Covid-19 vaccines not just for the country but also for the entire world, according to Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. Read more



Officials rescue rhino calf separated from its mother in flood-hit Kaziranga

A baby rhino which got separated from its mother was rescued and taken to safety in the flood-hit Kaziranga. All thanks to the joint efforts of the staff of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve and officials of The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC). Read more

England vs West Indies: Jofra Archer dropped from 2nd Test for breaking bio-secure protocols

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped from the squad hours before the second Test match against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday for breaking the team’s bio-secure protocols, announced England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Read more

Twitter hack: Bitcoin scamsters made about ₹90 lakh in just two hours

The Twitter hack that happened last night and left almost all of Twitter’s verified accounts crippled through the day saw at least 367 users fall prey to the fake tweets. Read more

Your tea has a cup-ful of benefits

One beverage that has many a fans across India, and in fact the world over, is tea. In India specifically, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that mornings are incomplete without a garam chai ki pyali (hot cup of tea). But besides being a popular beverage, tea also has some amazing properties that are good for health. Read more

Watch: Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam sows paddy in village field in Chhattisgarh

Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam was seen working in the fields sowing paddy in her village in Chhattisgarh. The Rajya Sabha MP said that she has been working in the fields for a long time and added that it makes her happy. Netam was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed earlier in the year from Chhattisgarh. Watch the full video for all the details.

