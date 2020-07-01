News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Boiler explosion in Tamil Nadu claims 6 lives, CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation for kin of victims and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims

Tamil Nadu chief minister M Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Plant on Wednesday. Read more

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders in the city under Section 144 of the CrPC in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus disease. Read more

Princess Diana Birth Anniversary: How the royal defied royal protocol with her fashion sense

The beloved princess, who died in 1997 in a car crash, would have turned 59 today. Princess Diana’s style was very versatile and ranged from classy and muted ensembles, to colourful and daring ones as well. Read more

Spotify starts rolling out real-time lyrics in India

Spotify has started rolling out real-time lyrics in India. Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch for lyrics support on its platform. Read more

‘We all wore them later’: Aakash Chopra recalls when Inzamam-ul-Haq gifted t-shirts to India team in Multan during 2004 series

India and Pakistan have shared a heated rivalry on the cricket field for several years. But behind the doors, players from both the teams have enjoyed a great camaraderie with each other. In a recent interview with Pak Passion, veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik had talked about his friendship with former India batsman Yuvraj Singh. And now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opened up on his friendship with Pakistan bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar. Read more

Meet the dog that ‘says’ hi to anyone who passes by his yard. Watch

What is better than seeing a video of a goofy doggo? It’s the video of a goofy doggo “saying” hi to every hooman who passes by his yard. Don’t believe us? Wait till you see the video and we’re pretty sure that this all kinds of cute clip will leave you with a smile on your face. Read more

Watch: Three wheeler electric ambulance to bury patients who die of Covid-19

A Chennai based company has developed a three wheeler electric ambulance to ensure dignified burials for Covid fatalities. The M Zafi Rescuer Ambulance is India’s first three-wheeler electric ambulance with an autonomous stretcher. This comes as several reports of Covid victims’ bodies being thrown into graves have emerged from some places. Watch the full video for all the details.