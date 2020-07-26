News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: ‘Don’t fear coronavirus, get tested’, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM.

‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has contracted Covid-19, said on Sunday there was no need to fear the coronavirus disease as he urged people showing symptoms to get themselves tested. Read more

To hike Covid-19 testing, PM Modi to launch 3 new labs at Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘high throughput Covid-19 testing facilities’ on July 27 via video conferencing , the PMO said in a statement on Sunday. PM Modi will inaugurate the facilities at the ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research based in Noida, the ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health located in Mumbai and in Kolkata’s ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases. Read more

We want to be YouTube for mobile, says Mitron founder Shivank Agarwal

Ever since the Indian government banned TikTok in India, there has been a rise in the popularity of the app’s Indian alternatives such as Chingari, Roposo and Trell app. Of these and others, Mitron is the one app that is treading slightly ahead of the curve. Read more

Covid-19 protection: Right safety gear to use in the pandemic

The country is unlocking really fast and with the coming unlock 3.0, more relaxations will be introduced. So Delhiites have resorted to buying essentials to be extra careful. But, with ample options available in terms of safety gear, many are getting confused. Here’s a guide to what you should buy and what should be its features. Read more

Sonu Sood changes mind about sending oxen to farmer using his daughters to plough fields: ‘They deserve a tractor, sending one’

Actor Sonu Sood has turned hero for yet another family. On Sunday he promised to send a pair of oxen to a farmer and his family but later changed his mind for something even better. Read more

This 23-year-old humour-laced video from a tennis match can serve as your perfect weekend wisdom

“Sometimes in life, things don’t work out… Take a break and try some humour,” this is what a Twitter user wrote while sharing a video of a tennis match from 1997. Though old, chances are the incident which played out on a court 23 years ago will make you chuckle and also may make you want to take a look at life with a little bit more humour. Read more

Would love to see Ganguly carry on as BCCI president till 2023 World Cup: Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has said that he wishes to see Sourav Ganguly continue as the BCCI president until the 2023 World Cup. Ganguly was appointed the president of the BCCI in October last year for a period of nine months but the cooling off period clause in the new BCCI constitution makes in mandatory for board officials to step down after six years in office. Read more

Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing

Prime Minister Narenedra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya’s Ram temple on August 5. Member of temple Trust, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, said there is no need of ‘muhurat’ for the event. Das’s comment comes after Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth objected to the timing of the foundation laying. Swaroopanand Saraswati had said that the time chosen to lay foundation stone was inauspicious. Watch more