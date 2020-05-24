News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Follow guidelines, Hardeep Puri tells flyers as flight ops set to resume and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Follow guidelines, Hardeep Puri tells flyers as flight ops set to resume

Ahead of domestic flights resuming on Monday, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri reminded flyers to strictly follow the latest travel guidelines issued by the Union home ministry. Read more

‘Fight against Covid-19 to be tougher now, prepared with extra health facilities’: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held an online briefing on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state and said that the fight against Covid-19 is going to be a “tougher one” but the administration is prepared with extra medical facilities. Read more

Recharge: This column does not exist

If you haven’t already, check out ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com. The site displays a new human face every time you refresh the page. You might encounter a curly-haired young woman, a bespectacled gentleman, a freckled brown granny, a black teen grinning like he’s in a toothpaste ad. Read more

Step inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elegant sea-facing home Mannat with these pics

It’s one thing to have a nice home and totally another when it becomes the biggest tourist landmark of your city. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s home Mannat is perhaps the most iconic house in all of Mumbai where thousands of fans arrive every day for a selfie with the Bollywood star on a lucky day. Read more

Reliance JioMart launched: Availability, how to order, registering details and other questions answered

JioMart, the latest e-commerce platform by Reliance is now official and available in more cities across India. Being in tests since the past few weeks in Mumbai, it is now available in some other tier 1 and tier 2 cities as well. Read more

‘Online bullying is not OK,’ Wrestling community mourns death of 22-year-old wrestler

The professional wrestling community mourned the loss of young Japanese pro-wrestler Hana Kimura after she lost her life on Saturday. Read more

US Navy successfully conducts laser weapon test, destroys unmanned drone

US Navy warship successfully tested a new high-energy laser weapon. USS Portland - LPD 27 conducted a successful Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (LWSD) test and disabled an unmanned aerial vehicle in the first system-level implementation of a high-energy class solid-state laser. US Navy has been developing directed-energy weapons since the 1960s. Watch the full video for more.

Want to know why your dog always follows you around? This doggo may have an answer

Most pet parents will agree with us when we say that interpreting the thoughts of our furry friends is often an impossible task. Read more