News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Govt puts six states on high alert as locust swarms migrate from Somalia and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A locust seen on an open field, at Khudan, in Machharoli village, Jhajjar, Haryana. (Manoj Dhaka/ HindustanTimes)

Six states on high alert as govt warns of more locust swarms

Operations to control infestation are continuing in six states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The locust invasions have caused “minor crop losses”, according to a status update till July 3. Read more here.

May I have a word, please?

We’re only halfway through 2020 and already it’s changed how we speak. It’s pushed the US-based Merriam-Webster Dictionary to make its fastest update in history. Read more here.

When Aishwarya Rai put family before career, turned down Will Smith’s film to return to India



Aishwarya Rai was offered three films by Will Smith but she turned down all of them due to time constraints. Here’s what she said about the Hollywood actor.



Top 10 things you can do to boost WiFi and improve internet speed

At a time like this, it is vital we know how best to boost the WiFi connection we have at home so as our Internet speeds increase and we can make the best use of the connection we are paying for. Read more here.

Before Ganguly India were a ‘nice’ side: Hussain on Dada’s impact

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who fought many battles against Ganguly’s India, spoke about his impact on Indian cricket recently. “I have always said, and this is a generalisation, but I have always said about Ganguly, that he made India a tougher side. Read more here.

Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput

Amit Trivedi talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about music, films and nepotism. The Kai Po Che and Kedarnath singer also opens about working closely with Sushant Singh Rajput and how heartbroken he is on his passing away.

Jul 05, 2020 09:05 IST
