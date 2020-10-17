News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: India ranks 94 in Global Hunger Index and all the latest news

India ranks 94 in Global Hunger Index: Full list here

India ranked 94 among 107 nations in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2020 and is in the serious hunger category with experts blaming poor implementation processes and lack of effective monitoring in tackling malnutrition and poor performance by large states behind the low ranking.

Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk

Shiv Sena on Saturday took a veiled dig at Bharatiya Janata Party and said that shifting Bollywood out of Mumbai is as not as easy as moving the proposed International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) from the financial capital. The editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana came two days after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that attempts to finish off the Hindi film industry in Mumbai or to shift it from the state capital will not be tolerated.

IPL 2020: ‘That is a liability,’ Pragyan Ojha slams star all-rounder after KKR’s loss to Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians registered their second win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 on Friday, defeating the two-time IPL champions by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi. This was Mumbai Indians 11th win over KKR in the last 12 matches, which demonstrates just how lop-sided this rivalry has been.

Laghushanka review: Shweta Tripathi’s short film offers an escapist solution for a complex problem

Shweta Tripathi’s Laghushanka is a short film that takes up an uncomfortable subject and aims at creating a better acceptance of the issue in Indian society. But does it succeed in doing so?

Jacqueline Fernandez nails Trikonasana effortlessly in latest fitness picture

Heading into the weekend with her exercise routine intact, there seems to be no room for workout procrastinations for Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. Giving fans a glimpse of her intense workout in effortless style, the Drive actor shared a picture of herself nailing the triangle pose of Yoga or Trikonasana.

Chinook helicopter carries debris of IAF’s MI-17 from Kedarnath: Watch

A Chinook helicopter on Saturday took off the debris of IAF’s MI-17 helicopter. The MI-17 helicopter had caught fire following a collision with an iron girder. The incident took place while landing at the helipad near Kedarnath temple back in 2018. The debris of the MI-19 helicopter was being carried to a nearby airbase. The preparations for lifting the debris has been going on for the last 15 days. Recently, IAF officers visited Kedarnath Dham and took stock of the damaged helicopter. In the incident, the pilot had suffered a minor injury and the helicopter was damaged.

‘Tears ki baarishein’: Artist gets shout out from YouTube India for soul-stirring song. Watch

YouTube India often takes to Instagram to share all sorts of posts. From witty ones which induce chuckle to the ones which give a special shout out to the content creators on the video sharing platform, their shares are varied. Just like their recent post which is about a YouTuber Anuv Jain.