News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 64% and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.25%, recovery rate crosses 64%

India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the Covid-19 pandemic which has been falling progressively is now 2.25% which is one of the lowest in the world, the government said Tuesday. Read more

Heavy rains slow down Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic across seven locations

Traffic movement across Mumbai has been severely disrupted because of waterlogging following heavy rains that lashed the city on Tuesday morning. Read more

Comfy, cozy, chic define this season’s coolest style

Comfort wear and workout wear are having a moment in the fashion world. And there is no stopping us from wearing these clothes outside, provided they are styled creatively. In the pre-Covid-19 world, style mavens had already transformed loungewear and active wear into a hot fashion trend, teaming their oversized blazers with cycling shorts and sneakers. Read more

Kids enjoy on makeshift merry-go-round in this heartening video. Watch

A video of three children enjoying on a makeshift merry-go-round has made its way onto Twitter and is winning several hearts. The video shows the children spinning around on this swing they seem to have created with just a tree trunk and some rope. Their creativity and delight over this swing have struck a chord with tweeple. Read more

‘I can’t please you’: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik on how he settled dispute with Andre Russell

When Kolkata Knight Riders decided to move and not retain Gautam Gambhir in their squad in 2018, all eyes were on who they would give the top job of captaincy too. The eventual choice of Dinesh Karthik surprised many, but the wicket-keeper batsman stamped his class on the team by guiding them to the play-offs in his first season as captain. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals why family has not demanded CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has revealed why the family has not yet demanded that the investigation into his death be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She was responding to a fan who encouraged her to ‘fight for truth’ and seek a CBI probe into the matter. Read more

After Amazon, Flipkart takes a shot at instant delivery service, launches Flipkart Quick in India

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its hyper-local delivery service, Flipkart Quick. The company is piloting the service in select localities in Bengaluru starting today. The list includes Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram and Indiranagar. Read more

Toyota’s version of Maruti Vitara Brezza all set for launch in festive season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) plans to launch its compact SUV, based on Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, in the upcoming festive season, according to a senior company official. Read more

Ram Temple: Soil from Badrinath sent to Ayodhya, PM Modi likely to perform puja

Soil from Badrinath and water from the Alaknanda river have been sent to Ayodhya. The soil & water will be used in the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad left for Ayodhya with the soil & water. A time capsule will be placed underneath the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A temple trust member made the announcement ahead of foundation-laying. Watch more