News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Legal notices to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar over Covid-19 scam allegation and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Legal notices to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar over Covid-19 scam allegation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 16:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Legal notices sent to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar over Covid-19 scam allegation

The BJP has issued legal notices to Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, Congress leaders in Karnataka, for what the ruling party said were comments harming its reputation by alleging irregularities in the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Read more

After Chinese apps and contractors, India puts restrictions on colour TV imports

India has now restricted imports of Chinese colour televisions to encourage domestic manufacturing after banning mobile applications and excluding firms from China from participating in public procurement tenders, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said. Read more

Anand Mahindra posts ‘visual metaphor’ of everyone navigating through Covid-19. Watch



Anand Mahindra has time and again shared tweets that leave people on Twitter impressed and with various thoughts. His latest tweet is no different. The business tycoon has shared a thrilling video which he says represents a visual metaphor for the way people all over the world are trying to navigate through life in Covid-19 times. Read more



25 years of Mobility in India: The first mobile phone call was made on this day

India is celebrating 25 years of mobility. July 31 marks the day the first mobile call was made in India. This took place on July 31, 1995 and the call was made by the then West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu to Union Communications Minister Sukh Ram. Read more

#ChallengeAccepted: Why the Instagram hashtag went viral, may be ‘self promotional’ and no, it did not originate in Turkey

Over the past week, you may have noticed that your Instagram feed has been flooded with glamorous black and white photos of your friends, colleagues, celebrities and acquaintances, with a simple caption: #ChallengeAccepted, and a more telling #WomenSupportingWomen hashtag following it. Read more

Watch how this 51-year-old passed class 10 after 33 failed attempts

The Covid pandemic has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for this 51-year-old Hyderabad resident. Mohd Nooruddin had failed the 10th board exams 33 times, but he has now benefited from Telangana government’s mass promotion scheme in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Read more

tags

