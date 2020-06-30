News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Negligence by people since Unlock 1 began, says PM Modi and all the latest news

‘People have shown negligence since Unlock 1 began’: PM Modi in address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the people of the country showed a little carelessness and negligence when the country announced relaxations in the first phase, after over two month-long Covid-19 lockdown. Read more

When will you evict Chinese troops from Ladakh? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the nation how he proposes to drive Chinese troops out of Ladakh. Read more

Told to wear a mask, Andhra govt official assaults woman; arrested

The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Tuesday arrested a senior employee of the state tourism department for beating a woman colleague with a stick and abusing her for asking him to wear a face mask as part of Covid-19 norms. Read more

Covid-19: DIY wedding décor ideas for the perfect home wedding during lockdown

With the world under lockdown for over three months, weddings and celebrations seem like a thing from the past, and given that people can still not gather in large groups, every to-be brides dream of band, baaja and baraat may just remain a dream. Read more

What is impressive is his consistency across all formats: Aussie ODI captain praises Virat Kohli

Opening batsman Aaron Finch has been a key figure in the Australian cricketing set up over the past few years. While he has had his share of ups and downs in his performance graph, Finch has come back strong led the team to the semi-final of the ICC World Cup in England last year. Read more

Monkey hanged to death in Telangana, gut-wrenching incident sparks angry reactions

In yet another incident of animal brutality, a group of people in a village in Telangana beat up and hanged a monkey to death after it entered a home looking for food. A gut-wrenching video of the incident has since gone viral and prompted a flood of angry reactions on Twitter, with many asking for justice for the animal. Read more

Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer

Modi government on Monday evening banned 59 Chinese apps including popular ones like TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer etc. This comes against the backdrop of tensions between India and China after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Ladakh on June 15. What are the alternatives to banned mobile apps? Watch the video to know more apps that you can use instead of TikTok, CamScanner etc. Read more