News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi; court declines

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Court rejects PIL against Ayodhya temple event to be attended by PM Modi

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking directions to restrain “Bhoomi Pujan” for laying down the foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Read more

Meet Shantharam, India’s first legislator from African-origin Siddi community

Shantharam Budna Siddi, along with four others, was nominated to the Karnataka Legislative Council by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday. The interesting bit about Siddi’s appointment is the fact that he becomes the country’s first legislator from Karnataka’s Siddi community which traces its roots to Africa. Read more

China reacts to UK envoy’s remarks on India-China stand off, says ‘no need for any interference’

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong on Friday criticised his British counterpart Philip Barton’s remarks regarding the India-China border standoff, saying it was a bilateral matter that required no “third party interference”. Read more

‘He’s one of the most consistent after Sangakkara’: Mathews picks between Kohli, Smith, Root, Williamson

Angelo Mathews, the former Sri Lanka captain has made his choice between Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson as his best batsman. Read more

Harsh Goenka asks people to celebrate kids as heroes. Here’s why

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has now shared a tweet which has struck a chord with people and chances are you may agree with him too. Goenka, in his latest post, has called kids “heroes” and asked people to celebrate them. What makes the post all the more wonderful is his reasoning behind the statement. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty dedicates post to Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of Dil Bechara release: ‘The hero of my life’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty remembered her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, ahead of its last release. She shared a post on Friday, hours before Sushant’s final, posthumous release, Dil Bechara. Read more

Have your Rakhi and eat it, too: Edible rakhis are a Raksha Bandhan special

Raksha Bandhan is that one day of the year when you can bully your brothers into giving you gifts, token money and fulfilling all your whims. But with the current covid crisis, meeting siblings and extended family for the festival might not be a possibility for many. Owing to the new normal, many mithai shops, home bakers and patisseries are offering pan-India delivery services of their signature edible rakhis. Yes, you read that right — edible rakhis that are every bit delicious. Read more

Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi

Toxic foam was seen floating in the river Yamuna at Okhla barrage. The foam is formed due to rise in pollution level. This is also hazardous for people who live in nearby areas. This comes as Delhi is slowly opening up after the months long lockdown over the Covid crisis. Similar scenes had been witnessed during Chatth Puja last year when devotees were seen offering prayers standing in knee-deep toxic foam in the Yamuna. Watch the full video for all the details.