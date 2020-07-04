News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged India’s IT workforce to take part in an innovation challenge to “code for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. (AP)

PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge

Days after India banned 59 China-linked mobile phone apps on grounds of threats to the country’s sovereignty, security, defence and public order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged India’s IT workforce to take part in an innovation challenge to “code for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts

The US Navy is deploying its two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers - USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan - to conduct exercises in the South China Sea, piling pressure on an ambitious Beijing that has opened multiple fronts including one with India along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. The US supercarriers are reported to be crossing Luzon Strait, the strait between Taiwan and Luzon island of the Philippines that connects Philippine Sea to the South China Sea.

Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount

The Karnataka government has decided to clamp a 33-hours-long hard lockdown in capital city of Bengaluru and adjoining areas starting 8pm on Saturday till 5am on Monday to cut the chain of Covid 19 transmissions in the region, which has witnessed a spurt in cases in the last couple of weeks.

Kolkata to have no flights from six cities from July 6-19

Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad will not land in Kolkata till July 19, authorities said on Saturday as the West Bengal government stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

1 terrorist killed, 2 soldiers injured in ongoing encounter in J-K’s Kulgam

An unidentified terrorist was killed and two soldiers were injured on Saturday in a gun fight, which is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said. Gurinderpal Singh, Kulgam’s superintendent of police, said a search and cordon operation was launched in Arreh village in Kulgam under the Kulgam police station’s jurisdiction.

Zoom speaks up on rival JioMeet sharing the same features, UI design

From the time the lockdown started across the globe, video conferencing platform Zoom witnessed an unprecedented spike in usage. And it made sense, people were working from home and they needed a platform to easily coordinate all those important office meetings, teachers and professors needed to conduct classes and the list goes on.

Sunil Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: Kiran More

Former India wicketkeeper Kiran More weighed in on the greatness of Sunil Gavaskar, expressing surprise at the former India batsman’s highly contrasting performances in a match and during a practice session in the nets. Gavaskar was the first player in history to score 10000 Test runs and finished with 10,122 runs from 125 matches with 34 centuries, making him one of the greats of the game.

Netizens are showing this woman’s lowkey cooking account lots of love because of this sweet post

Many may agree with us when we say that tiny gestures of kindness can go a long way. Here is a Reddit post that proves the same. Shared to the subreddit ‘made me smile’ on July 4, this rather modest post has brought sprinkles of unexpected joy into a woman’s life. The original poster shared a photo of Rabia Ahmad’s cooking Instagram account.

