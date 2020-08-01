News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Probe ordered in Visakhapatnam crane crash that killed 11 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Visakhapatnam crane crashed while being commissioned; two probes ordered

Twin probes have been ordered into the Visakhapatnam crane crash incident that has killed 11 people so far. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has also directed district officials to take immediate action in the case, as per information released by the chief minister’s office. Read more

Flying amid Covid-19? Check AAI’s statewise guidelines for air passengers

Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in view, the Airports Authority of India has shared a detailed set of statewise guidelines for quarantine norms and regulations to be undertaken by air passengers flyers. Apart from listing out the minimum mandatory quarantine period for passengers in various states, the guidelines also state various obligations on part of the airlines. Read more

Eid ul Adha 2020: Safety precautions and measures issued by WHO to be observed during the celebration of Bakrid

Eid ul-Adha is a time of celebration, and the devotion and love of Ibrahim towards Allah is celebrated. It is also the time for offering prayer, feasting on that which has been sacrificed and partaking of the feast with the needy and providing them with alms. Muslims around the world gather at mosques to offer their prayers and interact with their relatives in celebration but this can be problematic considering the pandemic that the world is undergoing currently. Read more

Your browser experience is now more secure, Google’s added biometric checks to Chrome’s autofill security

Google has added a few security tools to protect your passwords and financial information saved on Chrome’s autofill better. One of these features will use biometric information, like fingerprint etc, to verify your identity when you want to use your credit card online. Read more

Rare ‘space butterfly’ captured by ESO telescope leaves netizens awestruck

Every now and then, pictures and clips from outer space leave us awestruck. Recently, one such picture has piqued the attention of netizens with its beauty and chances are the photo will leave you awe-struck. Read more

Eid-al-Adha 2020: Shah Rukh Khan posts pic of AbRam in prayer, Salman Khan shares photo and wishes from his farm

Several Bollywood stars and celebrities extended Eid al-Adha wishes to their fans on Saturday. Actor Shah Rukh Khan. Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and others all shared messages of peace and prosperity on social media. Read more

When Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar came to Ashish Nehra’s aid ahead of 2011 World Cup semifinal

Ashish Nehra has revealed how former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar helped him secure tickets for the high-voltage semifinal of the 2011 World Cup between India and Pakistan. Read more