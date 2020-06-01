News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Railways first isolation coach deployed in Delhi to aid treatment of Covid-19 patients and all the latest news

Indian Railways’ first isolation coach has been deployed to aid the treatment of coronavirus patients in Delhi, a ministry official was quoted by news agency PTI.

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

‘Railways first isolation coach deployed in Delhi to aid treatment of Covid-19 patients’: Official

Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’

The aviation regulator DGCA on Monday urged airlines to try and keep the middle seats vacant. In case it cannot be done, it added, the passengers should be provided with “wrap-around gowns”.

Govt withdraws order to stop sale of 1,026 ‘imported’ goods at paramilitary canteens

Barely an hour after delisting 1,026 foreign products, including chocolates, shoes and gadgets from being sold at all central paramilitary force canteens across the country, the Centre on Monday withdrew the order and said a revised one would be issued soon.

Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed

The Delhi borders will be shut for a week, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, adding that essential services will be allowed. The CM added that people having passes will be allowed to enter the national capital.

Russia to roll out its first approved Covid-19 drug next week

Russian hospitals can begin giving the antiviral drug, which is registered under the name Avifavir, to patients from June 11, the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund told Reuters in an interview.

Warning for Android users in India: CERT-In issues advisory

CERT-In (the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued an advisory for Android users in India and this ‘warning’ comes with a ‘high’ severity rating.

‘Will still do my job as a professional’: Sandesh Jhingan on football behind closed doors

The 2019-20 season of Bundesliga saw a restart last month after a forced break of nearly two months due to coronavirus pandemic. But as fans turned on their television sets to witness the return of football - there was a significant change. While Bundesliga matches are always jam-packed with crowds - singing, dancing, and cheering their teams - this time around, the seats were empty.

Global Day of Parents 2020: Significance, best wishes, quotes to share with your parents

Global Day of Parents: According to the United Nations observances, June 1 is observed as the Global Day for Parents and emphasizes the critical role that parents play in nurturing and rearing their children.

