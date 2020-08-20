News updates from Hindustan Times: At Chinese-Pak foreign ministers meet, India likely to be key topic of discussion and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan

Fraught ties with India, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the Covid-19 pandemic will likely be key topics of discussion at a strategic dialogue between Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi and Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the sunny south China province of Hainan on Thursday and Friday. Read more

Bihar education clerk killed for detecting irregularities in teachers recruitment, three nabbed

Bihar police on Thursday claimed that Gopalganj-based education clerk Ajai Rai was murdered last month by people involved in fraudulent appointments to teachers’ posts since he had unearthed the fraud. The police claimed breakthrough in the case with the arrest of three suspected criminals including two sharp shooters from Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Woman and minor daughter beaten up, six arrested after video goes viral

A middle-aged woman and her daughter were allegedly beaten up for half-an-hour by six members of a family in full public view in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, the police said. The police registered an FIR late night on Wednesday against Hardeen Raikwar, Baba Raikwar, Dalpu Ahirwar and three women, all residents of Guna village of the district after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Read more

Nepalese labour shortage amid Covid curbs, strained ties upsets Himachal’s apple cart

The Covid-19 pandemic has left apple growers of Himachal Pradesh struggling with challenges of high labour cost due to shortage and strict curbs. With apple picking underway in the lower hill areas of the state, orchard owners are scouting for skilled Nepalese workers, who form the backbone of the Rs 4,500-crore apple economy. Read more

Observe Muharram in simple manner, processions not allowed, says Maharashtra govt amid Covid-19 crisis

The Maharashtra government has issued a circular saying Muharram should be observed in a simple manner and that processions will not be allowed in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Muharram is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century. Read more

MS Dhoni thanks PM Modi for warm letter of appreciation

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a heartfelt letter that he had written to Dhoni. Read more

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment 2020: SC refuses to stay exam, asks students to file fresh plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct compartment exams for students of Class X and Class XII. The Court allowed the petitioner students to file a fresh petition challenging the August 6 decision of the Board rejecting their representation to cancel the examinations. Read more

Urban Cruiser, Toyota’s take on Brezza, to get Li-ion battery for efficiency

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is betting big on Urban Cruiser, its version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and has confirmed that the compact SUV will feature advanced Li-ion battery with Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for enhanced fuel efficiency, in auto transmission variants. Read more

Kamala Harris mentions her ‘chithis’ in her Democratic Convention speech, Twitter can’t keep calm

Kamala Harris took the stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 19. In her speech, the US Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee emphasised the importance of her family in shaping her overall outlook as a person and as a leader. Read more

After Alaya F, Malaika Arora shares ‘trick or tip’ about the benefits of coffee on skin health, reducing dark circles, cellulite

The coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown may have us bored and cooped up at home, but the one good thing it did was make us more self reliant. Be it learning how to cook or to groom oneself, our new reality has forced us to be completely independent, as any form of contact could lead to possible contamination. Read more

Watch| ‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination