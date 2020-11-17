News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Shiv Sena remains a Hindutva party, says Sanjay Raut and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shiv Sena remains a Hindutva party, will not play Hindutva politics: Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday insisted it remains a Hindutva party, which will stand up for the ideology whenever required. Read more

Poll bugle of apolitical outfits worries mainstream parties in Kerala

In the midst of local body elections, considered a semi-final clash before the assembly polls, due in six months, rise of many apolitical outfits worries mainstream political parties in Kerala. Read more

US expands safety probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla vehicles

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday it was expanding a probe into nearly 159,000 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, upgrading it to an engineering analysis, a step required before it can seek to compel recalls. Read more

Chunks of cliff collapse in Spanish island, scary moment captured on camera. Watch

Of all the shocking videos available on the Internet, this video of a cliff collapsing on a beach in La Gomera, one of the islands in Spain’s Canary Islands, is swiftly going viral. The clip, shared by President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres shows the collapse captured on camera by an eye-witness. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Virat is worth two players, as batsman and captain,’ Glenn McGrath says Kohli’s absence will ‘impact series’

Before the Indian team travelled to Australia for the upcoming series, the BCCI announced that captain Virat Kohli has been granted a paternal leave following the first Test which begins from 17th December. It meant that Kohli will only play the pink-ball Test in Adelaide but will miss remainder of the series. Read more

Sara Ali Khan brooding over mamma’s boy Ibrahim Ali Khan in this post-Diwali photoshoot is all elder siblings ever

While Diwali is two days old, nawabi princess Sara Ali Khan’s pictures dripping with sartorial elegance and different poses in the festive outfit are brand new. Flooding the Internet with a royal family photoshoot featuring her alongside actor-mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, the Coolie No.1 star’s evident insecurity for mommy’s love set all elder siblings relating. Read more

Covid-19: CM Kejriwal says Delhi govt may shut markets emerging as hotspots

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government may temporarily shut markets in view of Covid-19. Kejriwal said his government has sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in some markets. Delhi CM added that these are the market areas which may emerge as Covid hotspots. The move, however, would need approval of LG Anil Baijal who is the chairperson of DDMA. Thanking the central government, Kejriwal said that the Centre and all agencies are making ‘double efforts’ to control the Covid situation in Delhi. The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October end. Last week, daily rise crossed 8,000-mark while the city recorded the highest deaths in over five months. Watch more