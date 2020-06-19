News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Slash bed rates in Delhi by more than half, suggests Central panel and all the latest news

Slash rates of Delhi’s isolation beds by more than half, suggests Central panel

In a decision aimed at providing affordable medical treatment to Covid-19 infected patients in private hospitals in Delhi, a Committee set up by the Centre has recommended slashing the rates of beds in private hospitals by more than half - between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, including the cost of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for isolation beds; and between Rs 13,000 to Rs 18,000 for Intensive Care Units (ICUs) beds with or without ventilator, the ministry of home affairs said on Friday. Read more

China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts

Is China using the world’s preoccupation with the Covid-19 crisis to enlarge its position on several border disputes and target rivals that could have a say in shaping the post-pandemic global order? Read more

How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains

Galwan Valley, the place where a clash took place on Monday night between Indian and Chinese soldiers, has been named after local explorer Ghulam Rasool Galwan. Read more

Former captain Waqar Younis thinks ‘Pakistan got it totally wrong’ against India in 2019 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain and coach Waqar Younis is known for his sharp cricketing acumen and displays the same as a cricket pundit these days. During his career, Younis was part of several memorable victories over arch rivals India. But he was also part of the teams that lost to India in the 1996 and 2003 editions of the World Cup. Read more

Fan asks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil to ‘unfollow star kids’, his humble response will win your heart

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has reignited the nepotism debate and angry fans are unfollowing star kids on social media. One such Instagram user urged late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan to support the movement by unfollowing all star kids. However, his humble response is winning hearts. Read more

Malala Yousafzai completes degree at Oxford. Immediate plans include Netflix

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has completed her degree at the University of Oxford. Malala, who was pursuing Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall, shared her happiness at completing her degree. She tweeted about the big news with two pictures. Read more

‘China may have instigated clash to grab Indian territory’: US Senator

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that it appears China instigated the clash with India to grab Indian territory. He went on to add that China is dead-set on brutalizing people within their own borders, challenging and remaking the international order anew in their image to include literally redrawing the world map. 20 Indian soldiers had been martyred in a faceoff with the Chinese Army in Ladakh. Watch the full video for all the details.