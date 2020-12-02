News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support of farmers’, threaten to halt essential goods supply and all the latest news

The All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an umbrella body of goods’ vehicles operators representing about 10 million truckers, called for a strike from December 8. (Bloomberg)

Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support, threaten to halt supply of essential goods

An apex body of transporters on Wednesday threatened to halt the movement of essential goods across North India and subsequently the entire country if the demands of the farmers protesting against three farm laws passed in September to liberalise the sector are not met. Read more

Delhi high court seeks Centre’s response in plea against surveillance systems

The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre on a plea claiming that the government is carrying a 360-degree survelliance of citizens through Centralised Monitoring System (CMS), Network Traffic Analysis (NETRA) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), thus “endangering” their privacy. Read more

Phase 3 trial of Covaxin launched in Kolkata; Bengal Governor, minister offer to volunteer

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, 69, and state minister Firhad Hakim, 61, have expressed their willingness to volunteer for the phase 3 trial of Covaxin, the government-backed Covid-19 vaccine. Read more

‘Nobody taking anything away, new film city being developed in UP’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that Bollywood will work in Mumbai but a new film city will be built in UP. Read more

India vs Australia: Pandya, Jadeja put on 150 runs for 6th wicket to break 21-year-old record

Team India were desperate to put in a good performance with the bat in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Canberra, but things went pear shaped for the team after a bright start that saw skipper Virat Kohli and young opener Shubman Gill put together a good stand. Read more

Apple reveals 15 best apps of 2020 you should download on iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple is out with its ‘App Store Best of 2020’ winners, revealing 15 apps that made your life easier healthier, and more connected in 2020. These apps are also chosen on the basis of their design, usability and innovation. Read more

Kia Sonet beats Venue, Vitara Brezza, takes crown in sub-compact SUV segment

Kia Sonet SUV’s rising popularity continues unabated as the Korean carmaker sold 11,417 units of the sub-compact SUV in November.The numbers were enough to help Kia Sonet take the crown in the fiercely competitive segment for the first time since its launch barely three months ago. Read more

Workout Wednesday: Check out these 5 Yoga exercises best for pregnant women as you gush over Anushka Sharma’s headstand

The feeling of having a life growing inside you is unmatched and all the mommies-to-be out there can vouch for our claim as they glow with enthusiasm one moment while being overcome with emotion the next. Read more