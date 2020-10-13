News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: UP issues advisories on reopening of movie theatres and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes across the state from October 15 or Thursday, nearly seven months after the lockdown was imposed. According to the advisory issued by the Yogi Adityanath government, theatres and multiplexes can open only with an audience of maximum 50% of their seating capacity. Read more here.

CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and forensic experts on Tuesday visited the crime spot in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped last month. The brother of the woman accompanied the investigators. Read more here.

IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK: MS Dhoni threat looms large for Sunrisers Hyderabad

With just 112 runs from seven matches, IPL 2020 hasn’t been the best of seasons for MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings captain, despite showing shades of his former self, has mostly struggled to get going, failing to finish matches for his team and getting bogged down by an average strike-rate. Read more here.

Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana Ranaut claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’, Richa Chadha calls it ‘beautiful’

Jewellery brand Tanishq has reportedly pulled its ad for Ekatvam (Oneness) jewellery line after being viciously trolled online. The 45-second ad featured a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law. While Tanishq has not released a statement, the step has divided social media in two different camps. Read more here.

Netizens are up for ice-cream in a leaf cup, laud Norwegian diplomat’s tweet

Among the numerous ways in which one can build a sustainable and eco-friendly environment, cutting down on the use of plastic is an essential method. Keeping this issue in mind, Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim tweeted an important way through which one can restrict the use of plastic products, and you may be surprised to know what it is. Read more here.

Watch: WHO chief lauds Aarogya Setu; speaks on Covid reinfection

World Health Organisation’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded the Aarogya Setu App, India’s contact tracing app, and said that it helped city public health departments identify COVID-19 hotspots and take steps to tackle it. ‘Aarogya Setu app from India has been downloaded by 150 million users and has helped city public health departments to identify areas where clusters could be anticipated & expand testing in a targeted way,’ he said. Watch