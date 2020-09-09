News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: What Sharad Pawar said on demolition work at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office and all the latest news

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the BMC officials may have found it appropriate to take action, however, their action also gives an opportunity to some to raise doubts considering the prevailing situation. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What Sharad Pawar said on demolition work at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office

The Mumbai civic body’s demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office in the wake of recent controversial remarks by the actor gives people reasons to doubt, said Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is part of the Maharashtra government.

Read more.

New generation of locusts may attack crops in UP after monsoon

Experts have warned that a new generation of locust swarms may attack crops in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Rajasthan after the monsoon retreats even as the toxic insecticides sprayed to kill them might have caused adverse environmental and health consequences.

Read more.

India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression

The foreign secretaries of India, Australia and France co-chaired the first senior officials’ trilateral dialogue on Wednesday, with the focus on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and strengthening multilateralism.

Read more.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea to be heard by Mumbai court tomorrow

A special court in Mumbai will hear the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Thursday, the actor’s lawyer said today. Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Read more.

Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray, compares her plight to that of Kashmiri Pandits

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished “illegal alterations” at the Bandra property of actor Kangana Ranaut, she hit back saying ‘My Mumbai is PoK now’. The actor has claimed that there were no illegal structures in her home.

Read more.

Royal Enfield goes global again, establishes first assembly plant outside India

Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced that it will commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa. Royal Enfield partnered with Grupo Simpa back in 2018 which is the local distributor in the country for RE.

Read more.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Significance of suicide prevention during a global pandemic

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed annually on September 10 to raise awareness regarding the subject of suicide and the actions that can be taken to prevent these tragedies on a global scale.

Read more.

‘Threat of climate change is real, near and dangerous’: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the threat of climate change is real and dangerous and the country has to move towards a world of net-zero carbon emissions. “We ultimately have to move towards a world where we are net zero in terms of carbon emissions.

Watch here.

Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Every player has to call it a day and Dhoni too has decided to hang up his golden boots. The development didn’t come as a shock and the Indian team management has been working towards preparing itself for this eventuality for a while now.

Read more.