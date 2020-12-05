News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP leader G Krishna Reddy hints at secret coalition between AIMIM, TRS and all the latest news

Hinting at a secret coalition going on between the TRS and AIMIM for the mayor and the deputy mayor posts in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says Kishan Reddy hinting at AIMIM-TRS

Hinting at a secret coalition going on between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and AIMIM for the mayor and the deputy mayor posts in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, minister of state (home) G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said. Read More

Covid-19 vaccine update: Bahrain gives nod to Pfizer, India’s purchase will cover 60% population, Moscow begins mass vaccination

After the United Kingdom gave nod to the emergency use of Pfizer vaccine, the worldwide race for vaccinating people has become more intense. After the UK, Bahrain has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency authorisation for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Read More

NGT rejects review plea against Mercedes on false emission readings

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has junked a plea seeking review of its order dismissing a petition alleging falsification of emission readings by car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz. Read More

‘Would you rather be on the beach or gawk at it from space?’ asks NASA while sharing this image

Laying on a beach whilst listening to sounds of the waves crash onto the shore as sea breeze lightly blows through one’s hair sounds ideal. Read More

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Anand Ahuja throw romance in the air like confetti and these mushy messages are proof

Making us wonder where our Cupid got struck, Bollywood’s dapper couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja painted the Internet red with love. Read More

‘Very few players come like him’: Mohammad Kaif names India batsman who reminds him of Rahul Dravid

Irrespective of how a great a modern-day batsman one is, a comparison with Rahul Dravid is considered a big deal. Dravid, one of India’s greatest batsmen of all time, had a stellar India career filled with numerous batting accomplishments, but it was his demeanour that people still remember Dravid for. Read More

Cyclone Burevi: Orange alert issued for four districts in Kerala for Dec 6

Cyclone Burevi remained practically stationary for 30 hrs over Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Rameswaram & Puducherry following heavy rainfall. Residents of Rameswaram also suffered power outages due to the cyclone. Watch