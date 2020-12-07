News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: ‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’, says DMK chief on actor’s political plunge and all the latest news

Ending months of speculation, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth last week announced that he will make his political debut in January 2020. (ANI file photo)

‘Let Rajinikanth reveal his political policy’: DMK chief reserves comment on actor’s political plunge

Days after Tamil actor Rajnikanth announced that he will launch his political party in January next year, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Monday said that anyone can join politics. Read more

Actor-politician Vijayashanti joins BJP, day after meeting Amit Shah

Former Member of Parliament from Telangana and popular Telugu actress M Vijayashanti returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday after a formal induction ceremonyin Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Bengal police use tear gas, water cannon to stop BJP rally in Siliguri; chaos prevails

Pitched battles marked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) rally at Siliguri in north Bengal on Monday afternoon when police lobbed tear gas shells and used water cannons to stop the party workers and leaders from approaching towards Uttar Kanya, the state secretariat in north Bengal. Read more

India’s imports from China dropped 13%, exports went up by 16% in 2020: State media

India’s exports to China increased by 16% in the first 11 months of the year despite the ongoing border military friction and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, latest Chinese customs data showed on Monday. Read more

Hardik Pandya, patience and then the big push

It is remarkable that Hardik Pandya, for whom several cases could be made to justify his reputation of being the finest T20 player in the game today, has never scored a fifty for India in T20 cricket. Read more

Nissan Magnite gets 5,000 bookings in 5 days, max traction for top variants

Nissan Magnite is off to a strong start in a bid to mount a challenge in the sub-compact SUV segment which also features the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV400, among others. Read more

Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation post on New Year resolutions is a hit among netizens

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is well-known for sharing thoughtful posts on Twitter. His latest share is no different. With the new year just around the corner, Mahindra has shared an insightful message on how he wants to plan his resolutions for the brand-new year. Read more

