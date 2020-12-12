News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Piyush Goyal hails startups as the backbone of new India and all the latest news

Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the ecosystem of startups in the country is encouraging innovation, promoting and strengthening new young entrepreneurs (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal

Startups are going to be the backbone of the new India and the ecosystem of startups in the country is encouraging innovation, promoting and strengthening new young entrepreneurs, businesses with new ideas and ways of doing business, Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. Read More

Centre calls 3 cops responsible for Nadda’s security back on central deputation from Bengal

The Union ministry of home affairs on Saturday called three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers responsible for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda’s security back on central deputation from West Bengal, officials said. Read More

Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had two opportunities to become the Prime Minister of India but his detractors in the Congress party denied him the same, NCP leader Praful Patel has written in an article on the occasion of the 80th birthday of the NCP chief. Read More

AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced it will stage a sit-in against the alleged misappropriation of funds of more than Rs 2,400 crore in the north Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Read More

India vs Australia: ‘I’d pay to watch him’ - Brian Lara heaps praise on India star ahead of Australia Tests

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon – It’s a tough job to find a more exciting pool of talent . Read More

NASA shares new, stunning pictures of universe for Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th birthday

Giving someone a present on their birthday is quite a common and kind practice. Yet, the space agency, NASA has turned the tables. Read More

Sunny Leone reacts to Bihar student claiming he is her and Emraan Hashmi’s son: ‘Way to dream big’

Sunny Leone reacted to a college student from Bihar naming her as his mother and Emraan Hashmi as his father in his admit card. Read More

Milind Soman sets another fitness-travel goal with his bare-torso headstand in Kanchenjunga’s backdrop

We have only one heart and we wonder how many times Milind Soman is going to win it as the supermodel’s latest shirtless pictures and videos left netizens drooling. Read More

‘Farm reforms to provide new markets, benefits’: PM Modi assures farmers

Amid ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured them that his government was committed to the welfare of farmers and that the farm reforms would open up new avenues for them. Watch