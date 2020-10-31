News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: ‘Will fight politically... peacefully,’ says Omar Abdullah as PAGD delegation visits Kargil and all the latest news

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and vice president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah on Friday afternoon held closed-door meetings with the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil (Hindustan Times )

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and vice president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah on Friday afternoon held closed-door meetings with the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil to evolve a consensus on People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to get back the status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir that existed before August 5, 2019. Read More

‘Minimum govt, maximum governance should be your mantra’: PM Modi to young probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the role of civil servants should be of minimum government and maximum governance as he urged them to take decisions towards India’s unity and to maintain the spirit of the Constitution as they work as the steel frame of the country. The government, the Prime Minister reminded the probationers, does not run from the top so the incorporation of policies, which are for the people, becomes very important. Read More

Kamal Nath moves Supreme Court, challenges EC order revoking his star campaigner status in Madhya Pradesh by-polls

Congress leader Kamal Nath moved the Supreme Court on Saturday to challenge the order of the Election Commission revoking his star campaigner status over multiple violations of Model Code of Conduct. Read More

Will Grand Alliance ensure development in Bihar?: JP Nadda targets Cong, RJD at Sonepur rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) president JP Nadda on Saturday targeted the opposition Grand Alliance over the issue of development in Bihar during a rally in Sonepur, which will vote in the second phase of the assembly elections on November 3. Nadda also reiterated his party’s promise to offer 1.9 million job opportunities during the campaign rally. Read More

‘Unfortunate for the rest of the world, but India have found another batsman’: Michael Vaughan’s huge remark on youngster

Over the past few years, the Indian cricket team has gone from strength to strength in the batting department. A look at India’s batting options puts oppositions under pressure, it is so well stacked up. At the top, India have options between Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. The middle order is filled by options between Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari. Players like Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya give Indian batting line-up fire power towards the end. Read More

Mukesh Khanna says women aren’t equal to men, should stay at home: ‘MeToo movement began because women started working’

Actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for shows Shaktimaan and Mahabharat, has said that the #MeToo movement began because women started thinking of themselves as equal to men. He said that it is the duty of women to take care of the household.A video of his comments from a recent interview is being widely shared online. In the video, the actor says, “The problem of #MeToo began when women started working.” Read More

Watch: PM Modi launches India’s 1st seaplane service between Kevadia & Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s first seaplane service between Kevadia and Sabarmati in Gujarat. The seaplane service will connect the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. PM Modi boarded the twin- engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam. The seaplane is a twin otter 300, registered in the name of Spicejet Technic. Earlier, PM Modi said that the seaplane service would boost tourism and generate employment in Kevadia. Watch