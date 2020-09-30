News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: 6.6% population above 10 years of age exposed to Covid-19: Sero survey results and all the latest news

One in 15 above 10 yrs of age exposed to Covid-19, reveals ICMR sero survey results

Nearly one in 15 (6.6%) above 10 years of age in the country was exposed to Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19), till August, shows the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) second sero prevalence data that was made public on Tuesday. Read more

IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for Delhi Capitals’ slow over rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Delhi Capitals, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was fined Rs 12 lakh given this was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offence. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, shared screenshots of messages and comments criticising her complexion, adding translations for the benefit of non-Hindi speakers. She said that she has been called ugly since she was the age of 12 and added that it was sad, as Indians were brown by default, and ‘hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure’. Read more

Artist creates model house with mini wooden logs, video is amazing to watch

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, then there’s a possibility that you have come across those videos which capture incredible artistic skills of people. Case in point, this video of a person creating a model house using mini wooden logs. Not just the making video, the end result is so incredible that it may make you think if only you could stay in that beautiful house. Read more

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Sunrises Hyderabad picked up a win over Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. Rashid Khan was the star for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling unit as SRH defended the target of 163. Jonny Bairstow scored a fifty for SRH. Delhi saw brief cameos from Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, but both were dismissed by Rashid. The spinner also dismissed Shreyas Iyer. DC posted 147/7 in 20 overs. Watch more