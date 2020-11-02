News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Delhi records minimum temperature of 11.6 degree Celsius and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi: Mercury again dips to 5 degree C below normal

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius (C) on Monday morning, 5 degrees C below normal. This was the minimum recorded till 6.30 am and the data will be updated after taking readings at 8.30 am. Read more

Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines

India has used its manufacturing capability to pre-order 600 million doses of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine and is negotiating for another billion doses, enough to vaccinate at least half the population, according to a new global analysis of advance market commitments (AMCs) for experimental vaccines till October 8. Most experimental Covid-19 vaccines require two doses. Read more

‘Sound’ created by ‘interacting galaxies’ may send shivers down your spine. Watch

If you follow social media accounts of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, you must be aware of the wonderful and stunning images and videos of the space they share. These pictures and clips help us understand the world beyond out Blue Planet a little better and often leave us in absolute awe. Not just pictures, at times, they also share how the universe ‘sounds’ and to say those videos are incredible in an understatement. Read more

Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: When he told gangster Abu Salem ‘I don’t tell you who to shoot so don’t tell me which film to do’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan conjures images of a man full of passion, energy and boundless enthusiasm. He also epitomises the notion of romance for Indian audience. Far from being conventionally handsome, Shah Rukh has, over the years, emerged as the face of romance in the Hindi films. Read more

‘If IPL happens in UAE in 2021, MS Dhoni has to play again in 2022’: Michael Vaughan says MSD ‘can’t finish IPL career without crowds’

Former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August. While Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, fans were not allowed as the tournament was held behind closed doors for the first time due to the global pandemic. Read more

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 50 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by xx runs in Dubai. With Eoin Morgan smashing 68* in 35 balls, KKR posted a target of 192 for RR to chase. Pat Cummins registered figures of 4/34 as KKR left RR stranded at 131/9 in 20 overs, winning the match by 60 runs. With the loss, RR were knocked out of IPL 2020. Watch more