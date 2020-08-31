News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: India’s GDP set for record contraction in Q1, may be among lowest in G20 and all the latest news

India’s Q1 numbers may be among lowest in G20

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is set to report a record contraction in the fiscal first quarter, more severe than most G20 nations, as the strict lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 weighed heavily on the economy. Read more

Delhi: Very light rainfall likely in next 2 days, says IMD

The national capital’s weather would remain pleasant on Monday because of very light rain, or drizzle, with gusty winds blowing at a speed of up to 25 kilometres per hour (kmph), said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. Read more

Happy Onam 2020: Celebrate the harvest festival by making these traditional recipes

Onam festivities are not complete without the traditional feast or Onam Sadhya being made in every household. This 10-day festival is a time of celebration and feasting. Malayalis all over the country celebrate the harvest season and the returning of King Mahabali, in the month of Chingam, according to the Malayalam calendar. This year the festivities will take place from August 22 to September 2, with Onam falling on August 31. Read more

Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: 5 must-watch films of the actor that prove he is one of the finest of his generation

Rajkummar Rao has emerged as one of the finest actors in the young generation of actors, who not only has a National Film Award in his kitty but has also proved his worth at the ticket windows. Read more

Woman dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T to Hasan Minhaj hanging out with son: 5 viral videos of the week which may make you smile

Thanks to the Internet, every now and then, we witness wholesome content which leaves us with a smile on our face and fills our heart with happiness. Just like these videos which went viral last week. Though shared a few days ago, they still continue to bring joy to many. Read more

IPL 2020: Raina leaves CSK core shaken, Virat Kohli all smiles

With Suresh Raina leaving the Chennai Super Kings camp in Dubai to be back with his young family, the team is likely to get a similar replacement batsman. The management has been supportive of the player’s decision though it knows chances in the tournament have taken a massive hit. Everything in the team revolves around captain MS Dhoni, and his batting plans revolve around Raina. Read more