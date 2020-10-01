News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: At least 14 states in India report less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases, says Health Ministry and all the latest news

14 states report less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases: Health ministry

At least 14 states in the country currently have less than 5,000 active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases each, highlighting the need to focus on states with a high case load to cut the transmission cycle of the viral infection, according to government officials. Read more

Minor raped at Azamgarh village in Uttar Pradesh, accused arrested

An eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in a village in Jiyanpur police station area on Wednesday, police said, and added that the accused has been arrested. Read more

Three rapes, 126 vehicle thefts per day in Delhi in 2019: NCRB

Delhi reported at least three rapes and 126 vehicle thefts every day in 2019 -- the year when overall crime in the national capital went up by 20% compared to the previous year, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report. Read more

Ford in dark, literally: 700,000 vehicles recalled for fault with back cam

Ford has recalled close to 700,000 vehicles in the US over a rather peculiar problem with the back camera installed which reportedly starts showing distorted image on the main cabin screen before going dark. Read more

IPL 2020: Won’t be surprised if he leads a franchise in 2-3 years: Simon Doull’s high praise about India batsman

That Shubman Gill has a truckload of talent is unknown to none but what has been interesting is the fact that noted former cricketers have started to consider him as a future leader. Former New Zealand fast bowler and currently a renowned broadcaster, Simon Doull was the latest to rave about Gill’s leadership qualities. Read more

This 5-foot-tall telescope made of chocolate is incredible. Watch

Remember the talented pastry chef who created a huge gorilla using chocolate? He is back with another mind-blowing creation that will leave you surprised and hungry, all at the same time. Read more

Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

Abhishek Banerjee, the dreaded Hathoda Tyagi of Paatal Lok fame, is back in an entirely different avatar of a male nurse in his latest web show, PariWar. The actor had earlier confessed that his mother and wife had refused to watch his last hit outing due to the blood and gore. He now feels hopeful that his mother may like his latest project as he fulfils her criteria of decent clothes, non violence and no use of abusive language. Read more

Gandhi Jayanti: Visiting Sabarmati Ashram; why Mahatma didn’t return after 1930

The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad is a significant milestone in India’s freedom journey. It was set up in 1917 and was home to MK and Kasturba Gandhi for around a decade. The Ashram was meant as a school for satyagrahis, and boasted notable inhabitants like Vinoba Bhave, Madeleine Slade aka Mira, and Maganlal Gandhi. It was from Sabarmati Ashram that Gandhi launched his iconic Dandi March against the British salt law in 1930. Sadly, he never visited the Ashram again. While leaving, the Mahatma had vowed to return only after India attained independence, but he was assassinated months after the country’s liberation. After leaving Sabarmati, Gandhi had set up the Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra’s Wardha. Watch the full video for more.