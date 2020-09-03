News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Over 1.17 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in last 24 hours, says govt and all the latest news

India conducts over 1.17 lakh Covid-19 testing in last 24 hours: Govt

India has conducted more than 1.17 lakh Covid-19 testing in the last 24 hours, keeping in line with its ‘test, track, treat’ strategy to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The country crossed the milestone of conducting one million tests daily on August 21. Read more

Will this IPL see Rahul become the No. 1 keeper?

India’s last bilateral series before the pandemic-induced break in February had KL Rahul donning the wicketkeeper’s gloves in the ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand. Read more

Ford in trouble, will cut 1,400 jobs via retirement as profits lag

Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 5% of its US salaried workers as part of a sweeping reorganization, which could include layoffs, in a move to help the automaker reverse its declining fortunes. Read more

National Nutrition Week: What is junk food and how does it affect your body’s ageing process?

Imagine a plate of potato fries, freshly fried and placed infront of you along with tomato ketchup and maybe a few mayonnaise-based dips. It may make your mouth water and maybe even make you want to order in from your nearest restaurant (if they’re back in business amid the Covid-19 pandemic) or if you so wish, even make that extra effort of cooking them at home. Read more

Happy birthday Vivek Oberoi: Did you know he was considered too good-looking for Company, stayed in slums to convince Ram Gopal Varma?

Vivek Oberoi burst onto the Bollywood scene in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company. He won several plaudits for his role as a gangster named Chandrakant ‘Chandu’ Nagre, who rises up the ranks to eventually become his boss Malik’s rival. Read more

Hilary Swank interview: Oscar-winner on how Kalpana Chawla, other female astronauts inspired her

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank talks about how female astronauts such as Kalpana Chawla inspired her performance in Netflix’s new space drama, Away. Watch more