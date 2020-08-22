News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: PM Modi greets nation on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘May there be joy and prosperity all over’: PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

He said, “Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over.” Read more

Govt reaches target of testing a million people in a day

The health ministry on Saturday said that the government has crossed the milestone of conducting 1 million coronavirus tests per day. The Ministry of Health also highlighted that the recovery rate has risen by 100% in the past three weeks.Read more

Breathless in cricket’s bio-bubble

By the time the West Indies Test side (which restarted international cricket against England in England) was ready to take their chartered flight back home, the boys from the Caribbean were mentally worn thin. They had, after all, spent 51 consecutive days in two bio-secure bubbles – in Southampton for the first Test and then in Manchester for the next two. Read more

NASA shares image of galaxy that was host to a supernova explosion

Images of the world outside the Earth always have the capability to evoke a sense of wonder in people. This tweet shared by NASA, a day ago, is no different. The image shows a galaxy of an irregular shape and it’s too beautiful to describe in words. Read more

Saturday Motivation: Halle Berry shares fitness tips and the secret to her ripped abs at 53

Halle Berry might just be acting as an MMA fighter in her upcoming film, Bruised, but she is certainly training as hard as one. Actors go through a lot of body changes to look the part of their roles in movies, but Halle Berry walks the walk when it comes to fitness and body training. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with Mahesh Bhatt on day Sushant Singh Rajput died reveal filmmaker tried calling her

More text exchanges between actor Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt have been revealed. A day after bits of their conversation on the day Rhea left her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s house were leaked to the press, further exchanges -- this time even on the day of Sushant’s death -- have been revealed. Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. Read more

Nokia feature phone with Android, Google Assistant button in the works

HMD Global has a slew of Nokia phones in the pipeline ready to launch starting this month. There’s also been an Android-powered Nokia feature phone rumoured for the longest time. A new sketch now reveals what is believed to be the Nokia feature phone running on Android. Read more

Watch: TMC leaders cut tricolor cake on Independence Day; BJP, Cong condemn

A group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in West Bengal sparked a row after they cut a tricolor cake on Independence Day. Row broke out in Bengal’s Malda district after a video of the incident went viral. The TMC leaders, in the video, can be seen cutting the tricolor cake and eating it. Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criticised the incident and said it amounted to insulting the national flag. TMC leaders Shehnaz Qadri, Sheikh Yasin and Krishna Das were seen in the video among others. Malda Congress chief said TMC leaders didn’t respect the national flag. BJP MP Khagen Murmu also condemned the incident. Shehnaz Qadri, on the other hand, called it a conspiracy to malign him. Watch video