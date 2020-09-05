News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Pop-up Covid-19 testing centres near govt offices soon and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 pop-up test centres near govt offices, weekly markets soon

The Delhi government will set up next week pop-up Covid-19 testing centres in and around central government offices in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, and mobile ones in weekly markets held around the city, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Covid-19: 4 million milestone paints a grim picture nationally

The number of total Covid-19 cases in India surpassed the 4 million-mark on Friday with little sign of the virus's pace slowing in the country.

Teachers’ Day 2020: Google honours educators with a quirky doodle on its homepage

The birthday of the second president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is commemorated as Teachers' Day in the country as per the veteran' wish ever since September 5, 1962. Radhakrishnan was an accomplished teacher himself and while the day is celebrated in India by showing our appreciation for those who have shaped us, search engine Google too did the same through its quirky doodle.

IPL 2020: ‘Doesn’t matter whether you get 2 crore or 20’ - Harbhajan Singh’s friend clarifies Covid-19 cases in CSK camp had no role in pull out

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile Chennai Super Kings cricketer after batsman Suresh Raina to pull out of IPL 2020 in UAE due to personal reasons.

Everyone loves Pankaj Tripathi: On his birthday, we list his five best performances

From gangster dramas to family entertainers, from indie gems to mainstream potboilers, Pankaj Tripathi is the trump card in them all. The actor has made a name for himself for scene-stealing supporting performances and commanding lead roles, and on his birthday, we could not help but talk about our favourites.

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug case

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru. She was arrested in connection with a case related to drug abuse. CCB of Bengaluru is probing the drug menace in the kannada film industry. An FIR has been registered at the cottonpet police station of the city. She is likely to be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing. Earlier in the day, the police had raided her residence. Two people named rahul and viren khanna were also arrested. Police had arrested another person, K Ravishankar on Thursday. A total of four people have been arrested in the case.