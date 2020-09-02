News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: South and northwest India likely to receive heavy rain in next 2 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy rain likely over south and northwest India during next 2 days

Many parts of peninsular India, north-western parts of the country, particularly Uttar Pradesh (UP), and a portion of the north-east, including Assam and Meghalaya, are likely to record heavy rainfall on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Fifth of Chennai residents exposed to Covid: Survey

A fifth of the population of Chennai has been exposed to the Covid-19 disease causing Sars-CoV-2 virus, a serological survey conducted in the capital city, has found. Read more

‘Who owns chest bump?’ Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi on Bryan Bros

“Chest-bumps? Oh, all the time. We always have a laugh about who owns it, who started it, who should patent it,” Leander Paes says with a chuckle, while talking about his conversations with the Bryan brothers over the renowned doubles celebration. Read more

How police pilots flying a helicopter made a kid smile. Watch

Police officials, all over the world, always stay ready to answer the call of duty. They also go above and beyond their roles to help someone or simply make a kid’s day. This tale, which is both sweet and heartening, is a perfect example. It showcases how a police department took it upon themselves to make a helicopter loving four-year-old smile. Read more

National Nutrition Week: Coconut oil can help you lose weight, build immunity and also get great skin and hair, here’s how

Losing weight may seem almost as daunting as keeping the weight off, which requires regular exercise, a healthy diet, and most importantly, the motivation to stay fit and follow a healthy lifestyle. Read more

Sushil Modi: If Lalu Yadav campaigns, will help us win | Bihar assembly elections

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.” Watch the full video for more.