News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: 102 killed, nearly 25 lakh still affected in Assam floods and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Death toll in Assam floods cross 100; nearly 25 lakh still affected

With five deaths due to drowning reported from across the state during the day, the death toll in Assam due to floods this season crossed the century mark on Sunday and increased to 102.

Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report

The multi-agency team probing the Kerala gold smuggling case says one of the accused K T Ramees is the key link in diverting proceeds of smuggling to fund anti-national activities in south India.

Rajasthan Governor reviews security at Raj Bhawan ahead of Congress protest tomorrow

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday reviewed the security arrangements at his official residence, Raj Bhawan, as well as the Covid-19 health crisis in the state, amid severe political turmoil which has seen Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot locked in a bitter power tussle with his erstwhile deputy and rebel leader Sachin Pilot.

‘Leadership is recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi’s targets BJP govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the BJP-led government at Centre for making attempts to topple elected governments when the country is faced with coronavirus disease outbreak. In a sharp but veiled dig, Priyanka Gandhi also questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s leadership.

Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ayodhya Ram Temple

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a self-proclaimed descendant of the Mughals offered a gold brick of one kilogram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He offered the gold brick to use it in the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “This is a happy moment for all of us that the Ram Temple is going to be built in Ayodhya. As promised, I offered a gold brick of one kilogram to be used in the construction of the temple as a gift by the Mughals,” said Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy.

When a young Yuvraj Singh gave up fast bowling to become a batsman

The story of a young Yuvraj Singh giving up his roller skates to pursue a career in cricket is well-known, but not many might be aware of the fact that he was a left-arm fast bowler stating off. Yuvraj revealed how until the age of 11, he was a fast bowler, wanting to continue in that role, but a certain incident changed his mind and he started concentrating more towards batting.

Ingenious mask alternatives for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

To get through any tough stop, we need to think outside the box and use our ingenuity. What tougher situation could there be than the coronavirus pandemic that we are currently facing, in which to exercise our creativity for the good? People all over the world are using ingenious hacks and tricks to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the pandemic and Hilary Myers and 10-year-old Matthew Valerio lend proof into some hacks amid Covid-19.

From Asus ROG Phone 3 to Realme X3, here are top 5 smartphones you may have missed

The month of July has been a busy month for tech companies. Companies like Asus and Lenovo have launched their next generation gaming phones. In addition to this, Realme has also launched its X50 series smartphones that come with the much-hyped ‘gimbal camera’.

