News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: 477 new Covid-19 cases take Tamil Nadu past the 10,000-mark; state count now 10,585 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

477 new Covid-19 cases take Tamil Nadu past the 10,000-mark; state count now 10,585

With 477 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the coronavirus positive cases in the state have now breached the 10,000-mark; taking the total tally to 10,585. Read more

Lockdown made Delhi’s poor poorer, but led to behavioural change, say researchers

Mask usage in Delhi’s slum clusters quadrupled, frequent hand-washing became nearly universal and time spent indoors doubled compared to the pre-Covid-19 period, according to a working paper on behavioural change and job loss during the lockdown. Read more

Got Sachin Tendulkar out in 190s, but umpire turned it down fearing the crowd: Dale Steyn

Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden ODI double century against South Africa in 2010 but fast bowler Dale Steyn claims he had the batsman dismissed close to the magical number. Read more

Gujarat Class 12 science result 2020 may be declared tomorrow

Gujarat School of Examination Board (GSEB) may release the GSEB 12th Science Result 2020 on Sunday May 17, 2020. According to media reports, the result is expected to be declared online at around 8am at gseb.org. Read more

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted playing cricket at home amid lockdown, fans can’t believe how huge their house is

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were spotted playing cricket at their home on Saturday. A sneaky paparazzi video shows the couple taking turns at bowling and batting during their game. Read more

World Whisky Day: Enjoy virtual happy hours with these whisky cocktails to sip on a summer evening

Scotch whisky is one of the most celebrated spirits across the world and one can find several occasions to enjoy a peg of their favourite whisky in several ways - on the rocks, with a mixer, or as a cocktail. Read more

Cute little ‘teacher’ teaching a class full of teddy student may remind you of your childhood

A picture of a cute little girl teaching her stuffed toys will surely open the box of memories for many and send them down on a trip to memory lane. Though simple, it’s probably one pretend play which most of us have done as kids. Read more

Watch: Migrant workers on bicycles head to native places in UP from Nagpur

Migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra’s Nagpur were seen on bicycles heading towards Uttar Pradesh. Migrant workers claimed they did not get a seat in the Shramik special train. Shramik trains were started by the government to repatriate migrants to native places who were stuck in other states after the lockdown. Watch the video for more details.