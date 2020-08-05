News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: ‘A blessed day’, tweets PM Modi on Ram temple bhoomi poojan ceremony and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘A blessed day’: PM Modi tweets on Ram temple bhoomi poojan ceremony

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the day of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will remain etched in the memory of every Indian.

ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued summons to Sushant Singh Rajput’s former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty asking her to appear before the agency on Friday at 11 am, said officials privy to the development.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to unveil the so-called new ‘political map’ of Pakistan by including the entire erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Junagadh in Gujarat may be an exercise to appease the domestic political sentiments but the move is fraught with serious implications. And none of them are good for Pakistan.

‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi at Ayodhya event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to all citizens of the country, the Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram as he laid the foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya. This is the first time that a Prime Minister has visited Ram Janmabhoomi to offer prayers at the sanctum sanctorum where the deity has been worshipped since 1949.

Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of weather forecast for the current spell of rains to continue on Thursday leading to further water logging and other disruptions to routine life in the city.

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues.

60 Years of Mughal-e-Azam: Iconic Bollywood film screenplay enters Oscars library

Mughal-e-Azam is a larger-than-life epic that can easily be considered an important chapter for cinema-lovers. The magnum opus, directed by K Asif, is still a captivating watch, 60 years since its release in 1960. Gifted actors such as Prithiviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala became synonymous with their onscreen personas - Akbar, Salim and Anarkali.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series goes official with big upgrades, improvements

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Note 20 series. Thanks to a recent spate of leaks and rumours, there was little left to know about the latest smartphone series. Nonetheless, the new series features Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

