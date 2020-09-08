News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Guwahati faces scarcity of hospital beds and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid surging Covid cases, Guwahati stares at scarcity of hospital beds

With 2,785 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday, Assam’s tally of positive patients reached 128,244. The fresh cases have put an additional burden on the state’s healthcare facilities, particularly the availability of beds. Read more

Google bans 6 malware-infected apps from the Play Store, uninstall them right now

The notorious Joker malware has turned up on the Google Play Store again just after the platform banned 11 apps in July this year for being infected with the malware. Cybersecurity firm Pradeo has now identified six new apps that have the Joker malware and are on the Play Store, Zee News reported. The firm said that these infected applications have nearly 200,000 downloads. Read more

‘Rhea Chakraborty a scapegoat, should reveal names of masterminds behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s epic fall’: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Sushant Singh Rajput case has led to diverse reactions from Bollywood personalities. While many like filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava has likened it to witch-hunt, actor Kangana Ranaut has claimed that Rhea should ‘expose everyone now’. Read more

Irony only one Indian head coach in IPL: Anil Kumble

At 49, Anil Kumble has witnessed a lot. The greatest Indian bowler, with most hauls in ODIs and Tests, and one of only two players ever to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, has also captained and coached the national team. Read more

Man’s tabla skills impress netizens. Seen it yet?

The Internet is filled with videos showcasing amazing musical skills of people. From singing in a soothing voice to playing piano in a melodious way, the examples are many. Now, there is a latest inclusion to that list and it’s a video which shows amazing tabla playing skills of an individual. There’s a high possibility the video will leave you mesmerised. Read more

Sonakshi Sinha stuns on magazine cover in Rs 6.5k outfit. Get the look

Sonakshi Sinha has a very unique sense of fashion, the actor’s free spirited demeanour come through her style and while most of us are sitting at home, working on our desktops pajamas, the Akira actor’s latest social media post will make you want to buy formal wear, even if it is just to attend Zoom calls at home. Read more

Watch: Why Special Frontier Force deployment at LAC rattled China

China continues to provoke India at the LAC in Ladakh. In the latest, the Chinese troops engaged in provocative action along the Rechin La region, south of Pangong Tso Lake. China then blamed India forces and alleged that Indian troops had crossed the LAC and fired warning shots on Chinese border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate. The Indian Army though countered the Chinese and said that Indian forces had not crossed the LAC and added that the PLA has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive acts. Watch more