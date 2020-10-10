News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: BJP holds CEC meeting to decide candidates for Bihar polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls

A meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently underway to decide the list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Anita Hassanandani is expecting first child with husband Rohit Reddy, announces pregnancy with cute video

Television actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, entrepreneur Rohit Reddy, are expecting their first child. She announced her pregnancy with a cute video, which showed the stages of their relationship.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Narine, Krishna win a thriller for KKR, beat KXIP by 2 runs

Astonishingly pulling out a nail-biter by 2 runs, the late comeback from the bowlers of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shattered the hopes of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ransomware alert: Microsoft has a warning for all Android phone users

Attention Android users, Microsoft has found a new ransomware that is targeting Android smartphones and has issued an alert about it. According to reports, this ransomware is called MalLocker.B and is spreading to Android phones via online forums and websites.

Hindu Rao Hospital: Delhi govt directs to move out Covid patients amid protests

The Delhi government on Saturday ordered shifting of all COVID-19 patients from civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital to its own facilities, days after the resident doctors went on a "symbolic indefinite strike" over non-payment of their due salaries for the last three months. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, interacting with reporters, said, as of now 20 patients are at the Hindu Rao Hospital."Today, we have ordered to shift all COVID-19 patients from Hindu Rao Hospital to our own facilities. They have the choice to be shifted to LNJP Hospital or any other government hospital nearby their homes," he said.Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest municipal hospital in Delhi with 900 beds, and is currently a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.