News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: Delhi records 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and all the latest news

Delhi on Saturday recorded another round of 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative tally recorded to 1,36,716.

Delhi records 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, death toll nears 4,000

Delhi on Saturday recorded another round of 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative tally recorded to 1,36,716. The national capital has 10,596 active cases as of Saturday out of which 5,660 people are being treated in home isolation, according to the health bulletin released by the government. Read more

Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court

With Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan approving the two bills related to the formation of three capital cities for the state, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has begun the exercise to shift the administrative capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. Read more

‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’

Gehlot had earlier made similar appeals to the PM and also written to him complaining about Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other developments in the state. Read more

Would’ve gotten all 10 wickets against Pakistan a lot earlier had there been DRS: Anil Kumble tells R Ashwin

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble said he probably would have gotten his 10-wicket haul against Pakistan a lot earlier had there been a provision to use DRS (Decision Review System) in that Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi in 1999. Read more

Vir Das calls out insensitive debate on mental health: ‘You can be depressed and be successful, fit, functional’

Vir Das has called for a more compassionate and sensitive discussion on mental health issues in light of TV news’ coverage on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Read more

Move over Vogue, pooches are strutting their stuff for ‘Dogue’ fashion magazine covers

What started off as a Tiktok trend of people editing their best pictures and turning them into the covers of ‘Vogue’ magazine, has transformed into people using their pets for ‘Dogue’ covers instead. Read more

Watch: In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged the youth to read about the life of the freedom fighter. Watch the video here