News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: DRDO hospital in Delhi to get 250 more ICU beds by weekend and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 20:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DRDO hospital in Delhi to get 250 more ICU beds by weekend

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has begun work on expanding the capacity of its Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi Cantonment to deal with an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections in the capital, DRDO officials said on Monday.

‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor, the political strategist who had worked closely with Nitish Kumar during the 2015 assembly elections before they fell out earlier this year, tweeted his congratulatory message to the Bihar chief minister as soon as he started his fourth straight term.

Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches

The navies of India, United States, Japan and Australia will kick off the second phase of the Malabar exercise in the northern Arabian Sea on Tuesday at a time when China is closely tracking the activities of the Quad countries and seeking to increase its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), officials said on Monday.

Govt considering common code of conduct for TV news channels, backs self-regulation

The government is thinking of developing a common code of conduct for TV channels while also considering enhanced powers for the Press Council of India (PCI), Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

Apple Watch Series 6 review: How do you make something good, better?

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a great device, I cannot say that enough, but it isn’t a huge upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 5 except for the Blood O2 reader.

