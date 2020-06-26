News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Flood situation in Assam worsens, death toll rises to 16 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam flood situation worsens; 2.5 lakh affected in 16 districts, death toll rises to 16

With heavy rainfall continuing in most parts of the state on Friday, the flood situation in Assam has worsened. Over 2.5 lakh people have been affected in 16 of the state’s 33 districts. Read more

Coronavirus still out there, UK PM Boris warns partying Britons

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned tens of thousands of Britons ignoring social distancing and converging on beaches or holding illegal street parties in London that coronavirus “is still out there”, and urged them to realise the risks involved. Read more

Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent

India’s coronavirus patients who have recovered from the infectious disease have exceeded the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country by 96,173, data from the Union government indicated on Friday. With this, the country’s recovery rate has climbed to an encouraging 58.24 per cent. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi urges fans to stop demanding a theatrical release: ‘Make it easier for us’

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will make her film debut with the upcoming Dil Bechara, has shared a voice message on Instagram, about the decision to release the movie directly on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. Read more

I Would Leave Me If I Could: Singer-songwriter Halsey to release her first poetry book

Eastside and Without Me singer, Halsey is all set to release a very personal book. The American singer and songwriter announced her debut poetry book I Would Leave Me If I Could on Thursday. Read more

‘This partnership is of utmost importance’: VVS Laxman on Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly’s roles off the field

Just like their partnerships were instrumental in helping India notch up numerous wins over the years, VVS Laxman feels Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid’s current roles promise to go a long way in ensuring the safe and bright future of Indian cricket. Read more

TikTok clone Mitron crosses 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store in 2 months

India’s alternative to TikTok, Mitron, has crossed one crore downloads on the Google Play Store. According to AppBrain, Mitron has pulled off this feat in just about two months since launch. Read more

Watch: IAF aircraft carries out sorties in Leh, aerial activity intensifies

An Indian Air Force aircraft was spotted carrying out sorties in Ladakh’s Leh. Aerial activities have gone up in the region after Galwan valley clash. IAF moved Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000 & Jaguar fighter to advanced positions. Apache attack helicopters have been deployed for support to army troops. Chinooks helicopters have also deployed for rapid troops transportation. Watch the full video for more details.

Ring lost for 18 years turns up in owner’s hands. Here’s the unexpected story

Whether you’re a person working full-time in an office or have just started college with the biggest dreams, there are some things that you hold very close to your heart. Read more