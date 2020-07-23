Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Four more die in Assam floods; toll at 91 and all the latest news

Jul 23, 2020 20:58 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Four more die in Assam floods taking tally to 91; 26 districts still affected

Four more deaths due to drowning were reported in Assam on Thursday taking the total number of those killed in floods this season to 91. Read more

Amid political crisis, Congress divided over assembly floor test in Rajasthan

The Congress on Thursday said there are two opinions in the party on holding the floor test in Rajasthan with one section suggesting going for an immediate trust vote while the other group is urging legislators to wait for the proceedings in courts to get over before proving their strength in the assembly. Read more

Comet Neowise makes special appearance in couple’s breathtaking proposal pics



When it comes to proposals, people really go out of their way to make sure the moment is beautiful and special. So you have to hand it to this man from New York who made the grand gesture even more extraordinary by timing it perfectly with a rare celestial event. Read more



Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed reports that he tested negative for Covid-19 after 12 days of treatment at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor wrote in a tweet while tagging the news report, “.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!.” Read more

Never gonna give ‘Rick Rolling’ up with brand new Lego music video

We’re sure that everyone knows what Legos are, and if you have been living under a rock since 1932 and are unaware of their existence, chances are that you might have stepped on a Lego brick that belonged to your children. Read more

Dell launches new G-series, Alienware gaming laptops in India with Intel and AMD processors

Dell today boosted its gaming product portfolio by introducing 2020 models of G-series laptops and Alienware laptops as well. The list includes the Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15 along with the Alienware m15 R3. Read more

‘Not going to be running after BCCI’ to play cricket: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

Just like the Ashes, a clash between perennial rivals India and Pakistan often leads to some great cricketing action. It is a treat to watch for fans of both teams as well as neutrals as the intensity among the players and the desire to succeed at any cost gives the encounters an extra zing. Read more

‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, briefed the media about the government’s agreement with Pfizer regarding Covid vaccine doses. The $1.95 billion deal will entail delivery of 10 crore doses immediately after approval of the vaccine, followed by 50 crore doses later. The US remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic, with over 38 lakh cases and 1.41 lakh cases so far. Watch more

