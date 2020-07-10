News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: In a first, Trump to wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark and all the latest news

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Florida at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In a first, Trump to wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark

President Donald Trump is going to wear a mask, which has been declared the most effective tool in the battle against Covid-19 by experts around the world, when he visits a military hospital on Saturday. He has been pointedly averse to it for himself while allowing experts the last word for others.

Read more.

National Investigation Agency files case against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling scandal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a First Information Report against four accused in the case of gold smuggling via diplomatic channels. The FIRs were filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Read more.

Kerala extends lockdown in Thiruvanthapuram by a week as community spread-threat looms

Kerala has extended the lockdown in capital Thiruvananthapuram by a week on Friday, coinciding with a record increase of 416 new Covid 19 cases in the state, taking the tally to 6,950 cases including 3,099 active cases. The state’s previous high of single-day spike was recorded yesterday with 339 new Covid infections.

Read more.

Why Vikas Dubey killing marks a watershed in history of encounters

Much of the commentary surrounding the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey conflates two separate issues. The first is the whole business of encounters, in which policemen kill suspects in custody and then pretend that they were shot while being apprehended or while escaping.

Read more.

With a fortune of $68 bn, Mukesh Ambani now richer than Warren Buffet

Mukesh Ambani has had a rollercoaster 2020, cutting a string of deals for his digital business, undergoing wild swings in his wealth and having his brother’s finances laid bare for the world to see.

Read more.

Pune Police Commissioner tweets PSA on the importance of social distancing. Watch

Over the past few months, you may have seen several PSAs on how to keep yourself safe during the ongoing pandemic. Here’s another one that’s been shared on the Twitter handle of Pune’s Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham. The clip, since being shared, has been receiving several reactions from tweeple who’re calling it a creative way to share a message.

Read more.

Spotify, Tinder and other iOS apps are crashing and Facebook might be responsible

Across the world today, a number of popular apps including the likes of Spotify, Tinder, Pintrest, etc have been crashing on iOS through the day. Early reports suggest that this could be happening due to a Facebook bug.

Read more.

All Work and Play: Barbados to allow year-long stay for remote workers as travel resumes

If you had the opportunity to work overlooking some of the best tropical views in the world, would you turn it down or be packing your bags as you rush out the door? Fortunately, this is not a hypothetical question any longer. The Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that her government is considering letting travellers stay and work on the Island of Barbados for an entire year as more and more travel restrictions are being removed.

Read more.

Pooja Bhatt hits back at Sona Mohapatra, says she produced first film at the age of 25 with her ‘own resources’

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt responded to singer Sona Mohapatra’s claims of a ‘systemic problem’ in the film industry, in which musicians are exploited. Sona had called for artists to have a ‘stake in their music’s success’.

Read more.