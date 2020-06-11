Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, says MEA and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, says MEA and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(AP)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, says MEA

India and China are continuing with their diplomatic and military engagements in an effort to reduce border tensions in eastern Ladakh to ensure long-term peace in the area, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Read more

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, 3 states seek isolation coaches from railways

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh governments have sought help from the railways for allocating coronavirus isolation coaches prepared by the national carrier, the railway ministry said on Thursday. Read more

The Taste with Vir: Chronicle of a death foretold



Some estimates of the damage to the restaurant sector in the UK suggest that when the Covid crisis ends, something like 40 per cent of all restaurants may not re-open. Read more



Delhi Metro’s sassy post about Twitter’s Fleets may leave you in splits

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects people from all over the capital by providing frequent and reliable train services. Recently, they took to Twitter to show their funny side through a sassy post on the micro-blogging site’s new feature Fleets. Read more

NIRF Rankings 2020: IITs, IIMs and Delhi colleges dominate HRD Ministry’s India Rankings list

IIT Madras was again chosen as the top institution to study in the country while Bangalore based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IIT Delhi bagged the second and the third spot in the India Rankings 2020, the HRD ministry’s rankings of Indian colleges and universities. Read more

Nokia 5310 Xpress Music phone to launch in India on June 16

Nokia earlier this week teased the launch of its new feature phone in India. It posted another teaser today confirming the launch date for the Nokia 5310 feature phone. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan said his jodi with Kajol can be replaced by AbRam-Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan gave his blessings

It seems both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan can’t wait to see the little ones in the family – AbRam and Aaradhya – on screen. A few years back, Shah Rukh was asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan-Sonam Kapoor as the onscreen couple who can replace his jodi with Kajol. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha bans congregation during Raja festival in view of Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
In India, 69 districts have case fatality rate double than that of national average: Govt
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, count mounts to 470
Jun 11, 2020 22:19 IST
Amir and Sohail pull out of England tour due to personal reasons
Jun 11, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.