News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, says MEA and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM.

India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, says MEA

India and China are continuing with their diplomatic and military engagements in an effort to reduce border tensions in eastern Ladakh to ensure long-term peace in the area, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Read more

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, 3 states seek isolation coaches from railways

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh governments have sought help from the railways for allocating coronavirus isolation coaches prepared by the national carrier, the railway ministry said on Thursday. Read more

The Taste with Vir: Chronicle of a death foretold

Some estimates of the damage to the restaurant sector in the UK suggest that when the Covid crisis ends, something like 40 per cent of all restaurants may not re-open. Read more

Delhi Metro’s sassy post about Twitter’s Fleets may leave you in splits

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects people from all over the capital by providing frequent and reliable train services. Recently, they took to Twitter to show their funny side through a sassy post on the micro-blogging site’s new feature Fleets. Read more

NIRF Rankings 2020: IITs, IIMs and Delhi colleges dominate HRD Ministry’s India Rankings list

IIT Madras was again chosen as the top institution to study in the country while Bangalore based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and IIT Delhi bagged the second and the third spot in the India Rankings 2020, the HRD ministry’s rankings of Indian colleges and universities. Read more

Nokia 5310 Xpress Music phone to launch in India on June 16

Nokia earlier this week teased the launch of its new feature phone in India. It posted another teaser today confirming the launch date for the Nokia 5310 feature phone. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan said his jodi with Kajol can be replaced by AbRam-Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan gave his blessings

It seems both Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan can’t wait to see the little ones in the family – AbRam and Aaradhya – on screen. A few years back, Shah Rukh was asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan-Sonam Kapoor as the onscreen couple who can replace his jodi with Kajol. Read more